Homecoming major success for city

After all the excitement of homecoming has passed, Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Director Samuel Glover has finally had a moment to slow down and to reflect on the success.

Glover said many times that what takes place behind the scenes goes unheard or unseen. From his Parks & Recreation staff to community volunteers, Glover thanked all those who he said "helped uphold the banner of excellence for the city and for the parks."

Parks & Recreation Special Projects Coordinator Portia Jones, who helped launch Lunch on The Lake earlier this year, hosted Lunch on the Landing: Homecoming Edition. Several food trucks catered to a crowd last week at Saracen Landing. Food truck favorites included: Jefferson's Mobile Grilling; Cece's Chicken and Waffles; J's Exotic Eatery; Lucy Mae's Southern Foods; Sandra Rose Kitchen; The Breezy Scoop; Wangz N Thangz; Clark's Famous BBQ & Catering and K Hall & Sons Produce.

"Portia Jones did a phenomenal job for the food truck series," said Glover. "We sold out 10 food trucks in 10 hours."

Glover said it was a big team effort, and so many people played a part from installing the flags on Martha Mitchell and all of the sports facilities to cleaning and landscaping the city parks.

"Ron Jefferson, maintenance supervisor and his team cleaned every park with precision and painted every bench, pot and sign," said Glover. "Gary Lloyd of United Way of Southeast Arkansas repainted the Old Rocket at MLK and the Day of Caring group restored MLK Park."

Go Forward Pine Bluff Executive Director Ryan Watley also lent his efforts and single-handedly put up the huge signs seen hanging on the Jefferson County Courthouse and other buildings throughout the city.

Glover said several small businesses volunteered to cut the grass and landscape, as well as to pick up trash. "Albert Carpenter Sr. and his team cut Martha Mitchell, the walking trail, Saracen and Regional picnic lakeside all beautifully," said Glover.

Other volunteers attended J.C. Jeffries Park, Bryant Street, Irene Holcomb Dog Park, Westside Parks, Townsend Park, Byrd Lake and others. Glover said besides teamwork, the key to success was also timing.

"At the beginning of the year we already had a plan in place about what we were going to do," said Glover. "About three weeks before homecoming is when the preparation [began]."

Glover said the Friday before homecoming week through Tuesday is when they began cutting the hedges and grass, potting plants and completing other landscaping projects.

"We really [tried] to concentrate on certain aspects so when people [started] to roll into Pine Bluff, everything [was] fresh," said Glover. "It's all about timing, and impact is everything."

The most pleasant factor of the experience for Glover was the fact that the aftermath of homecoming at the parks remained in the same conditions with little to no litter on the park grounds, no damage to park property and no signs of tire marks on the streets.

"We began cleaning the parks and picking up trash on Martha Mitchell about three weeks out before homecoming," said Glover, who gave many props to the visitors and citizens of Pine Bluff for taking care of the city. "I went back to every single park on Sunday and Monday, and they all were still clean.

Glover also thanked Parks and Recreation Coordinator Trudy Redus, who handled the décor on Saracen and Main Street Plaza and managed all of the Parks and Recreation events. Jaycee and Harbor Oaks Golf Courses were also spruced up, according to Glover, who said "Mike Wilson and Mark Stephens had our golf courses looking like new money."

"We have a few mantras in the Parks department, one being 'Keep our Parks Clean, Safe and Beautiful' and these individuals did just that," said Glover, who asked for forgiveness if he left anyone out. "We do our part, with a joint effort and show of unity and we have to trust in God. We put our action to the faith that all is well."

Beautiful, clean and landscaped parks welcomed visitors to Pine Bluff during homecoming week. (Special to the Commercial)

