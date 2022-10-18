• Mikalay Autukhovich, a 59-year-old Belarusian political activist and military veteran, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for plotting a terror attack, high treason and conspiracy to seize power in opposition of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

• James Butler told the Republican-American of Waterbury, Conn., that his 10-year-old grandson was hospitalized for a puncture wound to one thigh, bite marks on a foot, and ankle and claw marks on his back after being mauled by a black bear in their Morris backyard.

• Ashley Hinson, a U.S. representative from Iowa, was hospitalized with a kidney infection and "is looking forward to being back on the road soon," according to a statement from Jimmy Peacock, the congresswoman's chief of staff.

• William Hale of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison of Callahan, Fla., were charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting into each other's vehicles and wounding each other's daughters on a busy highway in Nassau County, Fla.

• Herschel Walker, retired football player and Georgia GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, was a no-show at the Atlanta Press Club's hourlong debate and was represented by an empty lectern.

• Thomas Gilliland, a Harris County, Texas, sheriff's deputy, said authorities in the Lone Star State are working with Nebraska officials to extradite a 17-year-old boy to face a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after his mother's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle the teen crashed in a police chase.

• Edita Birnkrant, executive director of animal rights group NYCLASS, said Ryder, a carriage horse that was euthanized two months after he collapsed on a Manhattan street, would have been worked to death "if it weren't for viral videos and the people who exposed their endless lies and cover-ups."

• Jesus Salgado, 48, of Merced, Calif., was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and arson, on accusations that he abducted an 8-month-old girl, her parents and uncle and killed them, prosecutors announced.

• Rebecka Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming for the Sweden Democrats, was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments on Instagram about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank.