Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A weekend fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison damaged one of the largest buildings in the complex, according to satellite photos analyzed Monday. Authorities raised to eight the number of inmates killed, doubling the initial toll.

What happened on Saturday night at the prison -- for decades the main holding facility for political detainees and a centerpiece of the state's systematic crushing of dissent -- remains unclear. Online videos purport to show chaotic scenes with a prison siren wailing as flames rise from the complex, the apparent crackle of gunfire and people screaming: "Death to the dictator!"

The fire erupted as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police entered a fifth week. Tensions have escalated to a point unseen since the mass demonstrations that accompanied the country's 2009 Green Movement protests.

The fire at one of Tehran's most heavily guarded facilities potentially raises the stakes for those continuing to rally against the government and the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, for women after the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini.

Satellite photos taken Sunday by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show the roof burning away from a large building that's part of the northern section of Evin Prison. The prison also houses prisoners convicted of criminal charges.

The Iran Prison Atlas, a project by the California-based rights group United for Iran, which collects data on Iranian prisons and prisoners, had previously identified the structure's wards as housing prisoners convicted on fraud and theft cases -- not those held on political charges. However, the Iran Prison Atlas has said that wards have changed over the years.

The reformist newspaper Etemad on Monday quoted Mostafa Nili, a lawyer for some political prisoners at Evin, as identifying one of the affected areas as Ward 8. He described those imprisoned there as political prisoners and others convicted on financial charges.

He also said political prisoners in Ward 4 of the prison inhaled tear gas during the incident. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency also said Evin's Wards 6 and 7 sustained damage as well. Iranian state television rushed a camera crew to the site early Sunday morning, filming a reporter walking through one ward with prisoners asleep in bunks as firefighters doused the embers of the blaze.

The TV described the fire as having taken place at a sewing workshop, something Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi repeated on Monday. He blamed the incident on "the enemy's agents." Iran has been portraying all unrest in the country as stirred up by the United States, Israel and other nations it views as enemies.

Earlier Monday, Iran's judiciary raised the death toll from the blaze to eight, after initially reporting four deaths over the weekend.

Evin Prison, in northern Tehran abutting the foothills of the Alborz Mountains, first opened under Iran's Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1972. Iran's theocracy took over the facility after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Khamenei, operates its own prison cells at the complex, as does Iran's Intelligence Ministry, which reports to the country's presidency.

EU IMPOSES SANCTIONS

Meanwhile, the European Union on Monday slapped sanctions on 11 Iranian officials and four Iranian entities over their suspected role in the crackdown against the protests, imposing travel bans and freezing assets.

Two leading Morality Police officials, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei, were among 11 people whose assets were frozen by the 27-nation bloc. They're also banned from traveling in Europe.

The Iranian Law Enforcement Forces and a number of local police chiefs were also targeted "for their role in the brutal repression of the protests," a statement said after E.U. foreign ministers endorsed the move at a meeting in Luxembourg.

Information Minister Issa Zarepour was listed for his claimed responsibility in the internet shutdown after the protests started.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the E.U. "cannot and will not close our eyes" to the crackdown in Iran. "It is also clear that, if this regime continues to pummel its population in this way, there will be further targeted sanctions packages against those responsible," she said.

In the statement, the E.U. condemned "the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters. This is unjustifiable and unacceptable. People in Iran, as anywhere else, have the right to peacefully protest and this right must be ensured in all circumstances."

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell, Lorne Cook, Matthew Lee and staff writers of The Associated Press.