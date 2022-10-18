Jonesboro police issue warrant for man suspected of murder

Jonesboro police are asking the public to help find the suspect in an Oct. 3 homicide, according to a Tuesday morning Facebook post from the department.

Officers said Dennis Williams, 28, is wanted in connection with the murder of Larry Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro.

Williams is black, roughly 6 feet tall, has brown eyes, and a light complexion, according to the post.

Authorities say he has ties to the North Little Rock and Brinkley areas.

Police have asked anyone with information to message or call CrimeStoppers at (870) 935-STOP (7867).