Kemp, Abrams square off in Georgia gubernatorial debate

ATLANTA -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls on the first day of early voting.

Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won't pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, clarifying his position on an issue he's sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term.

Abrams, pushing uphill to unseat the incumbent four years after she narrowly lost to Kemp, told voters his record of accomplishments was scant.

"This is a governor who for the last four years has beat his chest but delivered very little for most Georgians," she said. "He's weakened gun laws and flooded our streets. He's weakened ... women's rights. He's denied women the access to reproductive care. The most dangerous thing facing Georgia is four more years of Brian Kemp."

Kemp, though, reminded voters that he had delivered billions in tax relief and rebates to millions of Georgians, crediting his decision to reopen Georgia's economy amid the pandemic for the state's financial strength and repeatedly blaming Democrats for economic difficulties.

"My desire is to continue to help them fight through 40-year-high inflation and high gas prices and other things that our Georgia families are facing right now financially because of bad policies in Washington, D.C., where President Biden and the Democrats have complete control," he said.

Kemp said he "would not" go beyond the "heartbeat bill" he signed in 2019 to ban nearly all abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, a point that comes before many women know they're pregnant. The law took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned a constitutional right to abortion services. The Georgia law includes exceptions in cases of rape, incest and health risks to pregnant women.

Abrams has criticized the Republican incumbent as an extremist on abortion, leaving him trapped between moderates who want more permissive abortion laws and activists who want the governor to completely ban abortion or restrict Plan B, an over-the-counter contraceptive that can prevent pregnancy even after an egg is fertilized.

The debate question came after Kemp was captured on tape by a voter pressing Kemp to commit to more restrictions. Kemp sought to quell concerns. "That's not my desire" to push any new abortion or birth control legislation, he said.

Libertarian Shane Hazel, who was also on the debate stage, interrupted the other candidates several times to get his point across because he wasn't asked as many questions.

Beyond abortion, Kemp and Abrams rekindled their long-standing feud over voting rights, with Abrams accusing Kemp as governor and previously as secretary of state of trying to make it harder for some Georgians to vote.

Abrams said, however, that she would accept the outcome of the November election after Republicans criticized her for acknowledging Kemp's 2018 victory but refusing to use the word "concede."

Kemp urged voters to remember that he was among the Republican governors who relaxed public restrictions early in the covid-19 pandemic, including resisting widespread mask mandates and school closures during the nation's worst public health crisis in a century.

"Our economy is incredible ... we are the ones that's been fighting for you when Ms. Abrams was not," Kemp said.

Still, he found himself on the defensive from Hazel, who blasted Kemp for ever going along with any restrictions and for endorsing the government-distributed covid-19 vaccine. Abrams defended her criticism of the reopening as showing prudent caution in a pandemic that killed tens of thousands of Georgians.

Monday's debate took place as Georgians began flooding to the polls for 19 days of early in-person voting.

More than 4 million people could vote in the state's elections this year, and more than half are likely to cast ballots before Election Day. Gabriel Sterling, an official with the Georgia secretary of state's office, said more than 100,000 people cast early votes Monday. Sterling said that surpassed a previous record of 72,000 for a midterm cycle.

More than 200,000 people have requested mail ballots already, with an Oct. 28 deadline to request them. Early in-person voting will run through Nov. 4.

Kemp and Abrams are scheduled to meet for a second debate on Oct. 30.

U.S. Sen, Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to journalists after voting on the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)



FILE - This combination of photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams on Aug. 8, 2022, in Decatur, Ga. Early in-person voting begins in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 17, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)



Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, from left, Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel and Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp participate in a gubernatorial debate during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)



Signs showing the way for voters stands outside a Cobb County voting building during the first day of early voting, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, from left, Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel and Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp debate during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)



Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, from left, Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel and Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp debate during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)



Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, from left, shakes hands with Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel stands at right following the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)



Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., walks away from a voting machine after marking his ballot on the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

