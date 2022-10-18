We need a new mayor

When I ask my friends who supported Frank Scott for Little Rock mayor in 2018 how they feel about him now, the most frequent answer I hear is "disappointed."

They had high hopes that he would be a successful mayor and unite our city, people and neighborhoods behind a forward vision. Instead we all got higher crime, less transparency, cronyism in hiring, closed golf courses, a 24/7 mayoral security detail, lavish entertainment on a city-paid credit card, and we're no more united as a city than four years ago. If this isn't bad enough, he apparently plans on asking for an additional sales-tax increase if re-elected. With 8 percent inflation, a sales-tax increase is the last thing we need.

Mayor Scott is a tax-and-spend liberal. We need a new mayor. Steve Landers has no political agenda or ambitions. He simply wants to help the city. He's managed successful businesses all over the South. Why do you think the companies that buy his auto dealerships keep his name? It's because of their previous success and reputation. I believe he can successfully run our city as well. That's why I'm voting for Steve Landers for mayor of Little Rock.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Research ballot issues

The Nov. 8 ballot includes four proposals for constitutional amendments. Find information pro and con at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture website (uaex.uada.edu). The Cooperative Extension Service has voter education under the heading "Business and communities."

You can download the entire 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide to get the facts about what the four constitutional amendments would do, what supporters and opponents say, and have a sneak peek at the ballot titles you will see on Election Day.

My suggestion is to vote no on all four proposals. Issue 1 is designed to increase the power of the Legislature and reduce the authority of the governor.

Issue 2 increases the percentage of votes required to pass constitutional amendments from 50 percent plus 1 to 60 percent. This makes it even harder for citizen-proposed measures to be approved.

Issue 3 is against the separation of church and state. If passed, the Constitution would allow persons and organizations to discriminate against disfavored persons if any "religious liberty" excuse can be advanced.

Issue 4 legalizes recreational marijuana in Arkansas, and it prevents lawmakers from enacting reasonable regulations on the marijuana industry.

Again, my suggestion is to vote no. Read the Cooperative Extension voter guide and make your decision.

KATHERINE ALEXANDER

Hot Springs Village

Unhappy with change

Thank you, David Luneau, for your Oct. 15 Voices letter. I loved working the various crossword and other puzzles in the paper. So many have been dropped and, like you, I'm not happy about it either.

KERRY KRAUS

Little Rock

Absence of empathy

The crowd that attended the Conway School Board meeting last Monday, in the city of three colleges, appeared intent by their holiest of holy numbers to assure the school board that they were prayed for as they publicly validated their inhumane, prejudiced indictment of students already isolated by a condition few understand.

Absent empathy for the pain of perpetual isolation, victimization and cruel banter, a handful of Baptist preachers lined up to demand damnation while strutting self-adulation and puffery into a microphone set up for "citizen input" about a decision already made.

The crowd gathered in the name of a loving God, they would tell you, while in actuality their version of God is one whose perpetual anger is directed at adolescents whose gender, for whatever reason, doesn't align with their birth certificates, leaving those children victimized, chastised, isolated, and judged harshly for a condition they did not seek.

Last Monday night's gathering begs two germane references. The first, a must-read, is Shirley Jackson's "The Lottery" (actually taught in high school), while the second comes straight out of the Bible, the New Testament, of all places.

In the Book of John, Jesus confronts men wanting to stone a woman to death for adultery. Jesus says clearly and succinctly, "Let any among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her," in the modern English version. It's similarly written in Koine Greek, or Common Greek, the original language of the New Testament.

It's tragic, isn't it, how easily women and children are victimized in this godly nation, shrouded by the pretense of being loved by those who lack empathy required by a wisdom our tainted misuse of Christianity lacks, even in the city of three colleges?

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway

Parenting skills lax

Even though I'm not voting for her, I know Sarah Sanders will be the next governor because, well, it's Arkansas. I just wish she'd hire a different advertising agency because the latest commercials are really bad, and they say a lot about her parenting skills that she might not want out there.

In one, she makes a big deal of saying "no," but apparently her kids think it's OK to pile up glassware and destroy it (before she says "no," of course). She also only wants them to hear one side of the issues, hence turning off CNN. That's not how you form opinions and views.

In the newest one, "George" does not do a "good job." He receives a participation reward for making a mess of the yard. It's kind of sad that she's using her kids like this, but I guess that's what the ad agency came up with and she OK'd it. Some great mothering there (sarcasm).

CYNTHIA HUBBARD

Mountainburg