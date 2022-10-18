Little Rock officials instructed to safeguard LITFest records after Legislative Audit request, city manager says

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Monday said he received a call from an Arkansas Legislative Audit official last week who asked him to ensure that no documents regarding LITFest were deleted or destroyed.

The conversation with Kim Williams, an assistant legislative auditor, took place on Wednesday, according to Moore.

When asked if he was informed that officials were considering doing an audit, Moore said no. The extent of the brief conversation was "to make sure that there were no documents deleted or destroyed regarding LITFest," Moore said in an interview.

Legislative Audit has not asked for any information at this point, he said.

As a result of the call, city department heads were told not to destroy or delete any information on LITFest and also to alert the appropriate staff members, Moore said.

When asked if his operating assumption was not that the city was under some kind of investigation or audit, Moore said, "Correct."

Williams declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had promoted LITFest as an exciting new city festival, and the weekend of music and panel discussions was ultimately scheduled for Oct. 7-9, only to collapse shortly before its debut.

On Oct. 3, Moore terminated a contract with the public-affairs firm Think Rubix that was tied to the festival, after City Attorney Tom Carpenter expressed concerns about the financial arrangement with the firm.

The following day, Scott acknowledged LITFest would not take place.

Moore had signed the agreement with Think Rubix on June 9. At the time, the firm had recently hired Scott's former chief of staff Charles Blake, who left his city job in late January.

Additionally, a top Think Rubix official, Tristan Wilkerson, contributed thousands of dollars to Scott's first campaign for mayor, and the Scott campaign reported paying Think Rubix at least $1,500 in consultant fees.

The signed LITFest contract said the city would pay Think Rubix up to $45,000 to help produce the festival.

Records that were later obtained by attorney Matthew Campbell, the author of the "Blue Hog Report" blog, showed officials at the city and Think Rubix discussed sending sponsorship money to a nonprofit group affiliated with the firm.

Campbell published a video of a procurement meeting from earlier this year in which Kendra Pruitt, Scott's current chief of staff, suggested using sponsorship dollars as an additional source of funding to avoid the $50,000 threshold that would have required the Think Rubix contract to go before the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Legislative Audit staff serve the Arkansas General Assembly and the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee by pursuing financial audits, internal control and compliance assessments, investigative reports and more that examine state and local government entities, according to the Legislative Audit handbook.

Lawmakers can submit a request for a special audit, report or investigation outside of Legislative Audit's normal scope of work to the co-chairs of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee for the approval of its executive committee, the handbook says.