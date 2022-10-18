Police: Man, 39, arrested in homicide along I-30 frontage road in Little Rock

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man after a homicide on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, police said on Tuesday.

Demontra Hatfield of Little Rock has been arrested in the murder of 61-year-old Benton resident Larry Foster, the department said on Twitter.

Police said the homicide happened in the 12800 block of the frontage road.

Hatfield is being charged with capital murder, first-degree domestic battery and first-degree child endangering, according to the tweet. He was booked into Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning, an online inmate roster indicates.