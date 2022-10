London police rife with misconduct, report says

LONDON -- Officers in London's Metropolitan Police force are getting away with breaking the law, and the system for investigating police misconduct is marred by racism and misogyny, a report said Monday.

In the latest withering criticism of Britain's biggest police force, Louise Casey said some officers were "getting away both with misconduct but also criminal behavior" without being fired.

"Cases are taking too long to resolve, allegations are more likely to be dismissed than acted upon, the burden on those raising concerns is too heavy, and there is racial disparity across the system, with white officers dealt with less harshly than Black or Asian officers," Casey said in a letter to police Chief Mark Rowley.

Casey, an experienced former government official, was asked to investigate the force after a string of controversies over misogyny claims and racism among officers. She issued an interim report on Monday, with her full findings due next year.

Last year a police officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a woman who was walking home at night in London. Sarah Everard's slaying by a serving officer shocked the nation, and the police force's subsequent handling of vigils and protests against Everard's slaying -- where women were detained for breaching coronavirus restrictions -- drew strong criticism.

Earlier this year, an investigation slammed a culture of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment at one London police station, Charing Cross.

The force has also been criticized for the way it handled the case of two Black sisters murdered in a London park in 2020 -- whose bodies were found by a family search party because police were not looking for them -- as well as for failing to stop serial killer Stephen Port, who drugged and killed four young men he met online.

In February, Cressida Dick resigned from her role as police chief after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said she was not doing enough to urgently overhaul the force and regain public confidence. In June the force was placed in "special measures" by the country's police watchdog.

Rowley, who replaced Dick, said the force fired between 30 and 50 officers and staff a year, but the number should be much higher.

"You have to come to the conclusion there must be hundreds of people that shouldn't be here, who should be thrown out," he said.