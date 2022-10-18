Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Sports Opinion Newsletters Puzzles Obits Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man surrenders to police in Little Rock shooting that killed 1 man, wounded another

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:28 p.m.
File photo

A teenager faces a murder charge connected to a homicide last week after he turned himself in to Little Rock police on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department.

Joshua Thomas, 19, of Little Rock, surrendered to detectives Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the killing of Barry Campbell, 34, and the wounding of Frederick Jordan, 65, both of Little Rock.

Police found the two shot at 4423 West 12th St. shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, and Campbell died of his injuries.

Authorities had not previously named Thomas as a suspect in the slaying. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed, and no bond was listed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT