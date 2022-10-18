Melbourne turns to Wren, keeps unbeaten run alive

For the second consecutive week, the Melbourne football program made history.

Melbourne's 58-20 win over Perryville brought its record to 7-0 for the first time in school history. This came one week after the Bearkatz's first-ever 6-0 start.

In the win over Perryville (4-3, 2-1 3A-2), Melbourne senior quarterback Trey Wren set two personal records of his own -- and tied another -- earning himself Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors with his performance.

For the first time in his 27 career games, Wren broke the 400-yard passing threshold, reaching 415. He also threw a personal-best six touchdowns.

With Melbourne (7-0, 3-0) trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Wren was tasked with the highest workload of his career, attempting 31 passes.

His final stat line came to be 21-of-31 passing for 415 yards, 5 rushes for 30 yards and 7 total touchdowns.

First-year Melbourne Coach Stu Smith gave plenty of credit to Wren's supporting cast for setting up their quarterback.

"We got some receivers behind [the defense], and we also had some receivers make some great breaks with the ball once they got it," Smith said. "It was a tight game early. They [Perryville] had done a great job of shutting down our running game early in the game and we were forced to go the airways, and we were fortunate to find some receivers downfield. We have a really good receiving corps. [Wren] made the throws, they made the plays."

The main standout from that receiver group against Perryville was someone very familiar with the Melbourne quarterback -- his younger brother Grant.

Grant Wren, a sophomore, led the Bearkatz with 9 catches for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior receivers Carter Bray and Nathan Woodall combined for 9 catches, 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Trey Wren partnered with his receiving group to score three second-quarter touchdowns and give Melbourne a 24-13 lead heading into halftime.

He wasn't done there, though. Wren led scoring drives on the Bearkatz's first two drives after halftime to extend his team's lead to 37-13.

In four of Melbourne's seven games, Wren has attempted 15 passes or less. His 31 against Perryville wasn't necessarily the plan, but Smith said he has full confidence in his quarterback to attempt that many.

"We were going to take what they gave us," Smith said. "Going into the game, it was definite that they would make it hard for us to run the ball. We have a lot of confidence in our passing game and in Trey making those plays."

On the season, Wren has completed 71% of his passes for 1,767 yards and 23 touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

Melbourne has already put together a historic season with its 7-0 start. But with Newport -- which is tied for the conference lead with Melbourne -- and third-place Quitman, which is in third place in the league standing, on the schedule for the next two weeks, Melbourne will continue to lean on its passing game.

"Anytime you got guys that can run the field like that, [and] you got a quarterback that can throw the ball, that's an equalizer," Smith said. "It always gives you a chance ... no matter what the score is or who you're playing. When you can throw the ball like we can, it always gives you a chance in any ball game to put points on the board. To have a kid like [Wren] and his surrounding cast is huge."