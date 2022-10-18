• Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, contended in a new interview that George Floyd died of the drug fentanyl and not from the actions of the Minnesota police officer who was convicted of his murder. "They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that," the fashion designer claimed on Sunday's episode of the Revolt TV show "Drink Champs." Ye, 45, made the claim after saying he recently attended the premiere of "Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM," a documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens. Floyd died in May 2020 after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years behind bars last year on murder and manslaughter charges in Minnesota, and 21 years in July after a federal trial. Ye's comments could prompt legal action, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt said Sunday. "While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye's false statements about the manner of his death," Merritt tweeted. "Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl -- not the brutality established criminally and civilly -- undermines & diminishes the Floyd family's fight." Ye's appearance on the show follows a string of controversial behavior by the rapper, whose Instagram account was restricted earlier this month after he allegedly made antisemitic comments. The American Jewish Committee accused Ye of "Anti-Jewish posts," pointing to a screen shot of a text message conversation with music mogul Diddy.

• Authorities are investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Hollywood Hills home, where thieves made off with items worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. The burglary occurred sometime Thursday night, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times. The suspects were recorded on security video, the source said, and preliminary estimates indicate they made off with more than $300,000 in jewelry, cash and other valuables. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, wrote Friday on Twitter that "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe." Pete's agent and attorney did not immediately reply to requests for further comment.