Canoo to make 9,300

vehicles for Kingbee

Canoo, an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville and plans to place its headquarters there, said Monday it has secured a binding order from Kingbee for 9,300 vehicles.

Utah-based Kingbee is a van provider. The deal has an option to double the order of Canoo's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles, or LDVs.

Earlier this month Canoo said it had a deal with Los Angeles-based Zeeba for 5,450 vehicles, in August electronic vehicle subscription company Autonomy said it ordered 100 vehicles and in July, Walmart said it would buy 4,500 electric delivery vans with an option for up to 10,000.

In a conference call in August on Canoo's second-quarter earnings, Tony Aquila, an investor, chairman and chief executive officer at Canoo, said the company has contracted with a third party for limited production while Canoo's facilities come online.

Shares of Canoo closed at $1.45, up 16 cents or 12% in trading Monday on the Nasdaq.

-- John Magsam

J.B. Hunt to release

Q3 earnings today

Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release its third-quarter earnings today after market close.

A consensus of 24 analysts is predicting average earnings per share of $2.45 compared to $1.88 a share for the year-ago period. The average estimate of 19 analysts pegs revenue at $3.8 billion compared to revenue of $3.14 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

In an earnings preview note, Justin Long, an analyst with Stephens Inc., said he expects J.B. Hunt to fall slightly below Wall Street's estimates, in part on lower-than-expected intermodal volumes.

Earlier this month, J.B. Hunt said it was adding new transload locations in Seattle and in Laredo, Texas, to provide quick access to rail lines and highways. Transloading refers to the transfer of goods from one mode of transportation to the other.

The company will hold a conference call from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. today to discuss its results and answer questions. The call will be webcast at investor.jbhunt.com.

Shares of J.B. Hunt closed at $165.74, up $2.55, or nearly 2%, in trading Monday on the Nasdaq.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index ends

Monday up by 32.89

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 774.42, up by 32.89.

"Stocks rallied on Monday [with] the S&P 500 up 2.65% and the Nasdaq up 3.43% on strong earnings for another large U.S. bank as investors balance their outlook on earnings and the economy heading into 2023 along with the mid-term elections in a couple of weeks.," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.