Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Clint Feroe, 37, of 11107 Georgia Flat Road in Gravette, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Feroe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Tanner Badgett, 29, of 537 Rogers Ave. in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Badgett was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Stephen Ervin, 57, of 10569 Arkansas 265 South in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Ervin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Ashton Burba, 29, of 2512 N. Deane Solomon Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with arson, endangering the welfare of a minor and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. Burba was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Terry Lavy, 86, of 10488 Ervin McGarrah Road in Lowell, was arrested Friday in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Lavy was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Gentry

• Alfred Kahn, 37, of 174 Brooklynne Drive in Gentry, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Kahn was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Timothy Watkins, 35, of 858 Amethyst Ave. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with kidnapping. Watkins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Samantha Keen, 20, of 513 Maria St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Keen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Destiny Grass, 25, of 19433 Skylight Mountain Road in Cane Hill, was arrested Sunday in connection with financial identity fraud. Grass was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.