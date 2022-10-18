Northwest Arkansas Community College approves bonuses for faculty, staff





BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved bonuses for faculty and staff that will cost the college about $438,000.

The college had 149 full-time faculty and 243 full-time staff as of September, according to the college.

The $1,000 bonus for faculty would total $165,986 and the $1,000 bonus for staff would total $272,099, according to a presentation given at Monday's board meeting.

The decision followed a report from the Finance Committee, which recommended the bonuses during its Oct. 5 meeting.

The college was able to fund the bonuses because of revenue from higher than anticipated enrollment this fall, said President Dennis Rittle.

The college reported a preliminary count of 7,839 students taking courses for academic credit as of Sept. 7, the fall semester's 11th day of classes. That represented an increase of 802 students, or 10.7%, from the same point last fall semester -- the college's largest increase by percentage in over a decade.

College officials originally expected enrollment to be down 2%, Rittle said, and the budget for this fiscal year was set accordingly in the spring. The board approved a budget of about $41.9 million for fiscal 2023. The board also this year approved the college's first tuition increase since 2013.

The bonuses were to reward employees for a job well done, Rittle said.

Trustee Ron Branscum, who presented the Finance Committee report, said the bonuses were a great opportunity to show appreciation to faculty and staff.

The bonus request now must be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, then to the Arkansas Legislative Council Personnel Committee for approval on Nov. 16. The plan is to disburse the bonuses on Dec. 2, according to the presentation.

A concurrent enrollment update was given at the meeting. From fall 2021 to fall 2022, concurrent enrollment -- high school students who are also enrolled in college classes -- was up 26% at the college. Trustee DeAnne Witherspoon mentioned the potential for the program to grow.



