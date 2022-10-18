NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The water is cooling and lake turnover is starting. That creates tough fishing conditions until the turnover, or mixing is complete, reports John Conklin, fishing guide.

Striped bass fishing success varies from day to day, he said. Brood minnows or shad are the best bait fished on the north half of the lake.

Same goes for walleye fishing, good one day, slow the next. Troll with nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight 25 to 30 feet deep. Try for crappie 15 feet deep around brush with minnows. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-70s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports black bass are biting grubs, swim baits or live minnows. Catfish are biting well on liver, cut bait or big minnows. Try for walleye with deep diving crank baits or large minnows.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said the river is very low. Be careful using a boat with a motor. Fishing for trout is good from shore in the deeper pools on Power Bait or Pautzke Fire Bait. Fish the eddies during power generation.

Generation at Beaver Dam usually starts in midafternoon creating good wade-fishing conditions much of the day.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting jigs tipped with a piece of live worm. Bluegill fishing is good with worms. Black bass are starting to hit spinner baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass fishing is good on top-water lures early. Use plastic worms or spinner baits later in the day. Go with minnows or jigs for crappie around brush.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting jig and pigs or plastic worms. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms on the smaller Bella Vista lakes. Use liver to catch catfish.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms, square-bill crank baits or top-water lures.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass are biting small Zara Spook top-water lures, Pop-R top water lures, grubs and tube baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is fair at Grand Lake with crank baits or spinner baits around brush, rocks or docks.

Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Blue catfish are biting cut bait or shad near the dam.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting fair on jig and pigs, plastic worms, crank baits and top-water lures around brush, rocks and along main lake points. Try for crappie with minnows or tube jigs.

At Lake Eucha, fish for black bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits along points and riprap. Channel catfish are biting well on cut bait, stink bait or worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass are biting jig and pigs 15 to 25 feet deep along gravel banks mixed with rock. A small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig is good to use 25 to 35 feet deep along gravel points or above tree tops at bluff ends.

A plastic worm or craw rigged shaky style is good to use. Try top-water lures early.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff