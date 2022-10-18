100 years ago

Oct. 18, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- W. F. Hunter, proprietor of a hotel here, has a pair of rattlesnakes, which he thinks as much of as some people do of dogs and cats. The two reptiles were caught by one of his sons near Newport last March. Each is about five feet long. A few days ago when he went to their kennel he was surprised to find 12 rattlesnakes instead of two ... The little fellows are about 15 inches long and are very playful. When they become frightened they run down their mother's throat and into a packet where they remain there until their scare is over. Mr. Hunter has removed the fangs from the two old snakes, but it has not tamed their vicious instinct.

50 years ago

Oct. 18, 1972

• Governor Bumpers, in a speech beginning a campaign for the elimination of litter in Arkansas, told a luncheon gathering Tuesday that trash tossed casually out car windows invariably hits taxpayers in the pocketbook ... Mr. Bumpers said that last year $283,000 in state funds was spent clearing the roadsides of more than 20,000 cubic yards of litter. Additional money was spent to clean up state parks, city streets, lakes and streams, he said ... "We must make the public conscious of the problem and instill a reflex effort to combat it," he said. He noted that if a cigarette butt were thrown down in Germany's Black Forest, the offender would be "literally mobbed."

25 years ago

Oct. 18, 1997

CAMDEN -- Anticipating that a once-secret makeshift jail will reopen, Ouachita County Sheriff Ben Garner is making improvements at the former military warehouse. During the past week, county and Camden city police officers have added cinder block walls separating about 10 cells within the temporary jail, Garner said Friday ... Officials closed the jail last week after a water main broke ... The cinder block walls replaced chicken wire fences that had divided the warehouse into cells that can each hold up to 15 men. Officials used $10,000 in seized drug money to renovate the warehouse. Officials tried to keep the site a secret at the request of the warehouse owner who voiced security concerns. The location eventually was made public following a request for the building's lease filed under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

10 years ago

Oct. 18, 2012

BATESVILLE -- Most people wait until they are adults to try to change the world, but Batesville High School senior Sam Derrington is on a path to change lives in Africa. On Sunday, she hosted a fall festival to raise funds for The Water Project, which helps millions of people in Africa have access to clean drinking water. Sam is enrolled in the Community Service-Learning class at Batesville High School. In the class, she said, the students are encouraged to get involved in the community and make a difference ... In order to raise funds for the project, Sam organized a fall festival, which was held at First Methodist Church on Sunday. Although the festival was Sam's idea and her project, she said she received a tremendous amount of help and raised more than $1,200.