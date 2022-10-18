OTHERS SAY: Going long: The ravages of long covid

The New York Daily News

It's becoming clearer that, even in the unlikely event that we somehow, someday manage to eradicate covid-19 and its many variants, we can't wipe clean the enormous toll the virus has taken.

This is not just because of the incalculable loss of those who've died, but the struggles of those who've lived. The results of a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications--which utilized survey data from around 100,000 people for the most wide-ranging review of the subject--further confirm what we've come to fear: A significant percentage of the population will go on to live with long-term, chronic symptoms, even if they initially had mild cases.

The most common problems were respiratory and cognitive, the sort of challenges that can curb a person's ability to live a full and independent life. This reality, of a still poorly understood set of chronic conditions affecting hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans at a time, will shape our society and government in ways that we're only starting to grapple with.

The news wasn't all bad, as the study found that those who've been vaccinated or had asymptomatic infections, even if they are not fully insulated, were less likely to suffer these longer-term impacts.

Encouraging and in some cases compelling vaccinations remain key. Employers have long had the right to compel their employees to protect themselves. Don't take that tool away as this virus still kills about 400 Americans a day and infects countless more.