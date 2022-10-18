Owens Corning expanding in Fort Smith, to create 50 new jobs

FORT SMITH -- Owens Corning is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years, according to a news release from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The Ohio-based company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation and roofing materials, began building a 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in February 2021 and will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road, according to the release.

The company will create 50 new jobs as part of this expansion, the release states.

Owens Corning's Fort Smith plant began production in 1985.

"Expanding Owens Corning's nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers' long-term growth." said Rachel Marcon, vice president and general manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. "We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years. We appreciate the support and partnership with the state of Arkansas in this expansion."



