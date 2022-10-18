Paragould police investigating multiple violent crimes including police shootout

Paragould police on Tuesday responded to three violent incidents, thought to be unrelated, that left two people dead and three more — one of them a police officer — shot, according to a Facebook post from the department.

One of the incidents was a shootout between police and a man who opened fire at them, another was a domestic disturbance resulting in a fatal stabbing and the third was an armed robbery where one person was shot.

Officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. after getting a report of an unwanted person on the property, the post states.

A man started shooting at officers shortly after they made contact, and police returned fire. One officer and a resident at the address were struck by gunfire, and police later found the shooter dead, although the post did not specify who killed him.

The injured officer was being treated in a Memphis hospital Tuesday, and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. No information was given about the resident that was shot.

Authorities did not identify the officer, the suspect, or the other person wounded. The post stated that the officers involved would be identified "at the appropriate time."

In line with departmental policy, Arkansas State Police will lead an investigation into the officers' use of force to determine that their actions were legal.

The Green County Tech Middle School and Junior High campuses were temporarily placed on "soft lockdown" because of the nearby shooting, according to posts on the school district's website.

Around 7:20 a.m., just six minutes after the shootout on Rockingchair Road, members of Paragould Emergency Services re a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a home in the 200 block of North 18½ Avenue.

That address is on the other side of town from the shooting incident, roughly five miles away.

All Paragould officers were responding to the earlier shooting, Greene County deputies responded, finding a man inside the home with fatal knife wounds.

Paragould police detectives arrived at the scene and began an investigation. The victim was not identified, no suspect was named and no details of the confrontation that led to the stabbing were given.

The third incident began with Paragould officers responding to a report of a shooting around 12:28 p.m. in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, the post states, and he was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment. His condition was not given in the post, nor was it clear how he was related to the incident, which police labeled as an attempted armed robbery.











