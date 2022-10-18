Plat for townhomes, patio homes approved by Lowell Planning Commission

LOWELL -- A proposed mixed-use development with townhomes and patio homes at 906 N. Bloomington St. took a step forward in the development process Monday night.

Townhouses and patio homes, about 70 in total, are planned for the development by Northrock Holdings LLC north of Garrett Road and west of Bloomington, according to the plans. A retail space along Bloomington is planned at the southeast corner of the development.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the development. Derrin Brock and Michael Phillips were absent.

A preliminary plat is a formal plan showing the general layout of a proposed subdivision as well as the prominent existing features on and around the property.

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved tract splits for three properties, allowing for future developments.

A proposed project called Old Wire Mini Storage was the reason for a split lot of 5.24 acres at 417 S. Old Wire Road, which was requested by Riverwood Homes LLC. The land is located along Old Wire at the site of the proposed Hunt Farms single-family residential subdivision.

Another lot split of 2 acres at 304 W. Apple Blossom Ave. was requested by Matched Pair LLC for a future development off South Dixieland Street. Electronics company Custom Electronics is currently located at the address.

A third split of about 3 acres at 608 Honeysuckle Lane was requested by Manuel Morales. There is an existing home on the property, but a lot split was necessary in order to build another single-family home, Morales said.

A tract split is a division of one piece of property into two or more properties at the request of a landowner.