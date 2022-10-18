PREP FOOTBALL: Senior QBs Meredith, Wright help take down teams that were undefeated





Max Meredith is a quarterback who plays his position like a linebacker for the Greenland Pirates.

That mindset and the strength of Meredith was the difference between winning and losing when Greenland faced undefeated Lavaca Friday in a 3A-1 Conference game. Meredith initiated a hook-and-lateral play for a touchdown to pull Greenland to within one point of the Golden Arrows. Meredith then ran over an Ozark defender at the goal line and powered his way into the end zone for a 2-point conversion that gave the Pirates a 29-28 victory over Lavaca.

For his play, Meredith in the NWA Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Landon Wright of Ozark is the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Overpowering defenders is not unusual for Meredith, a senior who may be the strong player at his position in the state. Meredith won the shot put (46-0.5) at the Class 3A state track and field event in Lincoln last spring and he was second in the state weight lifting meet at Lake Hamilton in the 221-242 pound division with a total lift of 630 pounds combined in power clean and bench press.

So, if anyone was going to have the ball in his hands with a chance to win the game it was Meredith, who rushed for two touchdowns and recorded 11 solo tackles as a starting linebacker for the Pirates (4-3, 2-2). Meredith also threw for 181 yards, including the pass with 10 seconds left to Zach Holte that set up the final touchdown. Holte lateraled to Tucker Meadors, who raced down the sidelines for the score. Greenland then went for two and Meredith faked a handoff before powering in from the right side to hand Lavaca (6-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season.

Gentry was also undefeated before meeting up with Ozark and Wright, a senior quarterback who accounted for a career-high six touchdowns and 357 yards in total offense.

Wright ran for three first-half touchdowns while Ozark built a 35-14 lead over the Pioneers (6-1, 3-1). He finished with 197 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns for the Hillbillies (5-2, 4-0), who remain undefeated in 4A-1 Conference action. Wright also completed 4 of 9 passes for 157 yards and a score.

"I'll run whenever they need me to do it," Wright said. "We have great linemen up front. I've got some good backs that hold the linebackers for me. I just hit the hole and go."

The win set up a showdown for Ozark Friday at Elkins (6-1, 4-0), which is also undefeated in league play.

More News None

TOP PERFORMERS

ISAAC GREGORY, Fort Smith Southside, 21-249 rushing, 5 TDs; 1-6 receiving

PEYTON FUNK, Farmington, 6-134 receiving, 2 TDs

BRYTON KETTER, Charleston, 2 TDs receiving; INT; 2 Sacks

JOSH FICKLIN, Bentonville, 29-129 rushing, 2 TDs

CJ BROWN, Bentonville, 6-168 receiving, TD

DRAKE LINDSEY, Fayetteville, 36-58 417 passing, 3 TDs

LACH McKINNEY, Fayetteville, 10-142 receiving, 2 TDs

TY DURHAM, Bentonville West, 9-155 receiving, 3 TDs

DALTON RICE, Bentonville West, 4 TD spassing

JAKE GLOVER, Greenwood, 108 rushing, 1 TD

DANE WILLIAMS, Rogers, 18-25 passing 185 passing, 3 TDs

DREW MOORE, Lincoln, 21-26 334 passing, 6 TDs

DAX GOFF, Booneville, 9-244 rushing, 2 TDs

BRADEN LONG, Harrison, 3 rushing TDs



