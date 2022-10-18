S. Africa strike continues for 12th day

A strike at South Africa's port and rail operator Transnet SOC Ltd., that's cost bulk mineral exporters as much as $540 million, continued for a 12th day Monday, with the company and labor unions struggling to agree on wage increases.

The walkout that began Oct. 6 has cost shippers of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese about $45 million a day because the shippers are unable to rail and load the exports, according to the Minerals Council South Africa.

"There is limited export from harbors," and rail movements are severely constrained, Allan Seccombe, a spokesman for the lobby group, said Monday in a response to questions.

Negotiations to reach a pay deal have been unsuccessful, even after the government and an arbitration body joined the discussions between Transnet SOC and its biggest labor unions.

The virtual shutdown of South Africa's monopolistic logistics company has taken a broad toll on service businesses and others involved in supply chains, as well.

"Parties are still engaging," Transnet SOC spokeswoman Ayanda Shezi said in a reply to questions.

"Members are still on strike," Amanda Tshemese, a spokeswoman for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, said by phone.