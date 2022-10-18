Campaign contributions for Sanders total $8M, Jones reports raising $1.4M

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised a total of $8 million, and her Democratic rival Chris Jones has raised $1.4 million, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

Sanders has reported spending $2.7 million on her general election campaign. Jones has reported spending $1.1 million on his.

Sanders collected about $621,000 in contributions in September, and Jones collected about $462,000.

Along with Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Sanders and Jones are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting starts Monday.

Through the end of July, Sanders’ campaign had received about 57% of her total contributions from out-of-state donors listed by name and address in campaign contribution data, according to an analysis by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The reasons behind Sanders’ out-of-state money, political experts and donors say, include her national profile as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump. Her face and statements are broadcast frequently in national news reports.

She also has Trump’s endorsement and the continued national presence of her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who ran for president in 2008.

Jones had received 46% of his contributions from identified out-of-state donors, through the end of July.

State rules don’t require candidates to identify donors of less than $50.

Candidates for state offices were required to turn their campaign finance reports into the secretary of state’s office by Monday.

In September, Sanders of Little Rock reported raising $621,485.63 in contributions and spending $1.7 million on the general election. Her campaign expenses for the month included $1 million for television advertising.

Sanders had a balance of $5.3 million at the end of September.

After she raised and spent $13.1 million in the primary election, she transferred $4.2 million from her primary election campaign account to her general election campaign account.

Sanders’ campaign began what it has described as a $3.5 million paid media campaign with its first statewide general election television ad that aired on Sept. 3.

In September, Jones of Little Rock reported raising $462,651.59 and spending $351,894.97 for the general election. Jones’ campaign expenses for the month included $12,953 for television advertising.

He had a balance of $274,311.22 at the end of September.

After Jones raised and spent $1.9 million in the primary election, he transferred $69,431 from his primary election campaign account to his general election campaign account.

In September, Harrington of Pine Bluff reported raising $1,395 and spending $2,216.92 for the general election.

He has raised a total of $33,961.72 and spent $27,617.74, and had a balance of $6,343.98 at the end of September.