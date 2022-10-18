Sheridan school gets $1,000 garden award





Sheridan Elementary School won a $1,000 "Champion of School Garden Sustainability" award from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.

SES was one of 10 winners at the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.

October is Arkansas Farm to School month, and contest winners were selected as part of the celebration.

The event was held Wednesday at Pinnacle View Middle School at Little Rock, according to a news release.

The "Champion of School Garden Sustainability" category recognizes one school that had previously won a contest category and has woven the school garden program into the foundation of the school culture.

The $1,000 award will go to support the school garden.

Either Sheridan Elementary or Sheridan Intermediate has been an award winner in the contest five of the past six years, according to County Extension Agent Brad McGinley.

"Our school garden wouldn't be possible without the partnership of Brad McGinley with SES teachers, Cindy Whitaker and Carla Marsh," said SES Principal Lindsey Bohler.

"Their dedication and love for gardening with our students shines bright every year. We are thankful for these opportunities for our kids."

Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas provides the funding for the program.

"As a farmer-owned cooperative, we believe it's important to support local food system initiatives such as the Arkansas Grown School Garden Program," Brandon Haberer, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas chief executive officer, said on behalf of the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.

"Local food projects like this are a great way to educate the next generation and the public about food production and agriculture."

The contest was available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments.

"School gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for children to learn about Arkansas agriculture and where their food comes from," said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.

"The lessons learned through school gardens have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities."



