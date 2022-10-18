Smoke on the Water making return to PB

Smoke on the Water Productions announced that its barbecue competition will return to Pine Bluff Oct. 21-22 after an eight-year absence.

Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water Barbecue Competition will be presented by Saracen Casino Resort, according to a news release.

The contest will be sanctioned by Kansas City Barbecue Society and all entries will be impartially and professionally judged by KCBS-certified judges from across the U.S.

KCBS-sanctioning also enables teams to accrue points toward eligibility for the Jack Daniel's World Championship draw.

The Pine Bluff event will also be the last in which teams can earn points for "KCBS Team of the Year."

"Saracen Casino has developed a solid reputation in both gaming and in food, as well as an exciting and fun destination for the region," said Carlton Saffa, chief market officer for Saracen Casino Resort. "We're proud to host and support Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water Championship Barbecue Competition at Saracen. And because we're known for high stakes, Saracen is guaranteeing the largest prize money purse in Arkansas history: $50,000 in cash!"

Cook teams will compete for cash prizes paid out to 15 places in each of four categories: brisket, chicken, pork butt and ribs. Additional cash awards will be handed out to five overall winners.

In addition to $15,000 cash, the Grand Champion will receive a large-scale, championship ring.

"For almost a decade, we've been looking forward to the homecoming of Smoke on the Water," said Bill Jones, chief executive officer of Sissy's Log Cabin. "To celebrate this happy occasion, our master jewelers are collaborating on a custom-designed championship ring. Being being one-of-a-kind, it will be priceless."

Even non-professional grillers will have a chance to compete and be recognized for their prowess over a grill in the amateur-class, "backyard" barbecue competition.

New this year is the ancillary contest known as "Turkey Smoke," sponsored by The National Turkey Federation and Tyson Foods Inc., in which all cook teams can enter with no registration fee and have a chance to win a share of the bonus $6,000 purse, with the grand prize winner taking home $2,500 in cash. An added Turkey Smoke benefit is points earned in this contest count toward the KCBS Team-of-the-Year points dash.

The general public is invited to attend Smoke on the Water from noon until 10:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The event will include refreshments by Budweiser, food trucks, craft vendors and grilling demonstrations.

A public favorite is the People's Choice Award, in which festival attendees have the chance to "play judge" by sampling the pros' barbecue and awarding their own points to the samples they taste. The People's Choice Winner will also be announced during the award ceremony on the main stage at 5 p.m.

Highlighting the event will be live music presented on the main stage throughout the afternoon by Port City Blues Society Players followed by Tragikly White.

"Capping off the evening will be the headliner, RCA and Sun Records recording artist, Jason D. Williams, the 'Great Ball of Fire' who dazzles crowds with his crazyman energy, rock-n-roll singing and piano gymnastics," according to the release.

Although Smoke on the Water hasn't been held at Pine Bluff since 2014, the event production company's president, Ron Cates, has been conducting barbecue competitions at dozens of venues from coast to coast, awarding more than $4.5 million in cash and prizes to professional and amateur teams.

Cates was asked about his decision to return to Pine Bluff.

"When we started with our first event up at Regional Park, we were pretty green," said Cates, president and chief executive officer of Smoke on the Water Productions.

"Our first purse was only $5,000, but cook teams still came and everyone had a good time. Over the years, we've learned what's required to put on the world's best professional barbecue competitions. I guess '21' is my lucky number, because in our 21 year, Saracen Casino Resort has agreed to provide the infrastructure we need to put on a good show, and we're coming back, bigger and better than ever. I look forward to seeing all my friends at Pine Bluff's biggest barbecue party," said Cates.

Details: www.smokeonthewaterbbq.com.