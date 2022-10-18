State panel OK’s using $52.7M in federal funds to reimburse health insurance plans

A legislative panel on Monday endorsed the state's Employee Benefits Division's request for spending authority to use $52.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to reimburse the state's public school and state employees' and retirees' health insurance plans for covid-19-related costs.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council approve the Employee Benefits Division's request. The council is slated to meet Friday.

Employee Benefits Division Director Jake Bleed said on Monday that division officials have identified $52.7 million in expenses for the state's health insurance plans for public school and state employees that wouldn't have been paid if not for the covid-19 pandemic.

He said he felt it's appropriate to ask for American Rescue Plan funds to reimburse these health insurance plans for the covid-19-related expenses.

Arkansas' American Rescue Plan steering committee -- appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in May 2021 to recommend the best uses of $1.57 billion in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery funds -- on Friday advanced the Employee Benefits Division's request for the federal funds. The state has roughly $400 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery funds, a state official has estimated.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that is designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

In other action, the legislative subcommittee on Monday also recommended the Legislative Council approve the state Department of Human Service's request for spending authority to use $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to support the training and certification of teams employed by behavioral health agencies in evidence-based models.

The funds would be used to support the training and certification of the teams in the assertive community treatment model for adults with the highest level of mental health needs, and the intensive in-home support model to serve a similar population of children and youth in Arkansas who are involved with or at risk of involvement with the child welfare or juvenile justice system, the Department of Human Services said in its written request for the funds.

To provide appropriate and adequate training, the department will contract with vendors to allow qualified behavioral health agencies to apply and complete training in these models, the department said.

The subcommittee didn't act on several requests at the request of the finance department.

The requests included a $9.59 million request from the state Department of Finance and Administration for Women & Children First to construct a new emergency shelter and a $4.6 million request from Black River Technical College to construct short-term training and housing facilities. The requests also include a $6 million request from University of Arkansas at Monticello, a $5 million request from Philander Smith College, a $5 million request from the Northwest Technical Institute Education Foundation, a $3.2 million request from Arkansas Tech University, a $3 million request from Southeast Arkansas College, and a $3 million request from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for building projects for health care-related programs.

Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said state officials are checking into what other colleges and universities might want to submit requests for projects to help provide more nurses across the state, and assessing the need for nurses. They also are trying to figure out how to best assess hospitals' requests for American Rescue Plan funds, he said.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, said she's concerned the state's allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds hasn't sufficiently helped minority communities impacted by covid-19.

Walther said when the legislative panel considers requests to use these federal funds for building projects will depend on the Legislature and state officials completing their assessment of the need for nurses and what other colleges would like to submit requests for projects to educate more nurses.

Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, who is a co-chair of the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee, said she intends for the panel to consider the requests to use American Rescue Funds for building projects during its meeting in November.

The panel also delayed action on the finance department's request for $20 million in state restricted reserve funds for two Arkansas Game and Fish Commission infrastructure projects.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission requested $15 million for the renovation of about 13,000 acres of greentree reservoirs in the Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area that have been negatively impacted by prolonged flooding, and $5 million to modernize how water is used, captured and reused at the Lonoke Fish Hatchery and increase the efficiency and capacity for fish production.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, a co-chair of the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee, said state officials originally sought federal American Rescue Plan funds for the projects before deciding to seek state restricted reserve funds for the projects instead.

"We are going to punt right now," he said.

The subcommittee will consider the requests sometime in the future, Dismang said.

ESSER FUNDS

The legislative panel on Monday signed off on the state Department of Education's request for spending authority to disburse $18.8 million of the federal American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to 12 school districts.

The Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee authorized the spending authority, after lawmakers learned that six of the dozen school districts seeking more of their allocations of the federal funds have plans to provide the bonuses recommended by the Legislative Council in July. The recommended bonuses are $5,000 for teachers and $2,500 for full-time classified staff.

The six districts with plans to use the federal funds to provide the recommended bonuses include the Calico Rock, Cotter, Geneo Central, Hillcrest, Lawrence County and Sloan-Hendrix school districts.

The other six school districts seeking more of their allocations of the federal funds don't have plans to provide the recommended bonuses and provided an explanation for not doing so, according to a Bureau of Legislative Research analyst. They are the Blevins, Bradford, Harrison, Jackson County, Lakeside in Garland County, and McCory school districts.

The spending authority of the federal funds authorized by the panel on Monday is the final tranche of American Rescue Plan funds that the panel has to review since the Legislative Council rescinded $500 million in spending authority from the state Department of Education on July 21 as part of its push for school districts to use the money on bonuses for teacher retention, before it voted to grant back $42 million of that spending authority.