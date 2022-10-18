TENNIS

UA's Gomez-Alonso claims regional title

University of Arkansas freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso picked up two victories on the final day of the ITA Central Regional Championships to claim the singles title Monday in Stillwater, Okla.

Gomez-Alonso defeated Julia Gacia Ruiz of Oklahoma in the championship 7-6 (15), 6-2. She is the first Razorback to be ITA Central Regional champion since Anouk Tigu won the title in 2010.

With the victory, Carolina earns her spot in the ITA Fall National Championships, which takes place Nov. 2-6 in San Diego. The event marks the conclusion of the fall tennis season and features the nation's top collegiate players.

FOOTBALL

ASU-South Alabama moved to 3 p.m. kick

Arkansas State's Oct. 29 game against South Alabama at Jonesboro has been shifted to a 3 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

The Red Wolves have lost four of their past five games against the Jaguars, who are 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play -- they're the only West Division team to yet lose a league game and one of two teams without a defeat in Sun Belt action.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Richmond earns ASUN weekly honor

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Christian Richmond was named the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Bears' 51-24 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Richmond caught an ASUN single-game record 12 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bears (3-4, 2-0 ASUN).

Richmond, who has been dealing with injuries all season, had seven total catches for 51 yards heading into the game.

-- Sam Lane

UAPB's Britten named SWAC POTW

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff running back Kayvon Britten was honored for his performance in the Golden Lions' 34-31 loss to Alabama A&M by earning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Britten rushed for 277 yards on 32 carries and scored 4 touchdowns. He currently leads the conference in total rushing yards (754), rushing touchdowns (12) and ranks second in average yards per game (107.7).

OBU's Cole, HSU pair take GAC honors

Ouachita Baptist running back TJ Cole, Henderson State defensive end Catrell Wallace and punter/kicker Tristan Hetaon were named Great American Conference players of the week, the league office announced Monday.

Cole earned GAC Co-Offensive Player of the week. He rushed for 232 yards on 22 carries and scored 2 touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-7 victory against Arkansas-Monticello. Cole ranks third in Division II with 1,063 rushing yards and sixth with 12 touchdowns.

Wallace was named Defensive Player of the Week after playing a pivotal role in the Reddies' 15-14 victory against Harding on Saturday. The freshman forced a fumble, recovered 2 fumbles and had 5 tackles as Henderson State snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bisons.

Heaton earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The HSU kicker and punter connected on three field goals, including one from 46 yards to give the Reddies a 15-14 lead over Harding late in the fourth quarter. In addition, he punted five times and placed two inside the 20-yard line.

BASKETBALL

ASU's Patton, Pendleton named preseason All-Sun Belt

Arkansas State senior Keya Patton was named a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference first-teamer Monday as the league office announced its women's basketball preseason coaches poll and honors.

The Red Wolves were one of five teams with two preseason all-league honorees -- with third-teamer Lauryn Pendleton joining Patton -- but ASU was projected to finish ninth in the league standings. Troy, which lost in last season's Sun Belt Tournament final, was picked to win the league and received 12 of 14 first-place votes.

Patton averaged 14.3 points before a season-ending injury in January cut her junior season short. She was averaging 19.5 points in league play.

Pendleton, a sophomore from Little Rock, is the Sun Belt's reigning Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU men picked 12th in Sun Belt preseason poll

Junior guard Caleb Fields was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt third team and Arkansas State's men were picked to finish 12th in the league as announced by the Sun Belt Conference office Monday.

Louisiana-Lafayette received 10 of 14 first-place votes, grabbing the top spot in the coaches poll. Texas State, South Alabama, James Madison and Georgia State -- each of whom received one first-place vote -- followed the Ragin' Cajuns in spots two through five. The Red Wolves, with 48 points, slotted in ahead of only Southern Mississippi and Louisiana-Monroe.

Fields, ASU's lone returning starter from 2021-22, averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists a year ago .

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

OBU's Braziel, Harding's Morehead recognized

Ouachita Baptist outside hitter Riley Braziel and Harding setter Sarah Morehead were named Great American Conference players of the week, the league office announced Monday.

Braziel was named Offensive Player of the Week after averaging 4.83 kills and 5.17 points per set in road contests against Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Morehead collected her fourth Setter of the Week award of the season as she averaged 11.67 assists and 3.11 digs per set as the Lady Bisons scored crucial road wins against Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

UCA duo earn ASUN weekly awards

For the second consecutive week University of Central Arkansas freshmen Caylan Koons and Alexis McDaniel took home weekly honors for their play.

McDaniel was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for the second time thanks to a career-high shattering 32 digs in UCA's (14-7, 6-2 ASUN) win over Florida Gulf Coast.

Caylan Koons matched McDaniel with her second straight ASUN Freshman of the Week. Koons recorded 82 assists over the two game weekend with 36 against FGCU and 46 in a win over Stetson.

-- Sam Lane