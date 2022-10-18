SWAC honors UAPB'S Green

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff guard Zaay Green was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason Player of the Year in women's basketball.

Green led the Lady Lions in team scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (5.0 per game), rebounds (7.4 per game), and steals (2.2 per game), while ranking in the top 10 in the SWAC in those categories during the 2021-22 season.

Green also ranked third in the nation in triple-doubles with two in one year. She recorded her first career triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Alcorn State. In her second triple-double, she scored 13 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and made 10 assists in a win over Mississippi Valley State.

In February, the newcomer posted a season-high 31 points against Alabama State.

Green played two years at Tennessee and one year at Texas A&M. She was selected to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team in 2019 and named SEC Freshman of the Week twice.

She was rated as the No. 2 guard and No. 10 overall player by ESPN in 2018, coming out of Duncanville High School. Green also started in the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.The SWAC announced its 2022-23 women's basketball predicted order of finish and preseason All-SWAC teams and individual award winners.

The all-conference honors and preseason poll were voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

The Lady Lions are picked fifth overall in conference play. The entire prediction is: Jackson State (281 voting points, 19 first-place votes); Alabama State (233 points); Southern (217 points; 1 first-place vote); Alabama A&M (191 points, 1 first-place vote); UAPB (186 points, 1 first-place vote); Grambling State (167 points); Prairie View (156 points; 1 first-place vote); Texas Southern (155 points); Bethune-Cookman (92 points); Florida A&M (90 points); Alcorn State (57 points); and Mississippi Valley State (46 points; 1 first-place vote).

UAPB begins the season Nov. 7 at home against the University of Arkansas.