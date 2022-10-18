SWAC pins Britten as top player

The Southwestern Athletic Conference named University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff running back Kayvon Britten its Offensive Player of the Week a day after he set a career high in rushing yards for the second time this season.

Britten, a sophomore from Cincinnati, ran 32 times for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 34-31 loss to Alabama A&M University on Sunday. He topped his previous bests of 237 yards and 3 touchdowns against Lane College in the Sept. 3 season opener, a 48-42 UAPB victory.

"It doesn't have to be blocked right with him," Golden Lions Coach Doc Gamble said Monday. "He's a patient runner. He's a strong guy. He kind of reminds you of what we had in 2018 and 2019 with Taeyler Porter. He's that same mold as Taeyler Porter."

Porter is one of three UAPB runners ever to run for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons. Britten has 754 rushing yards this season, which ranks fourth in the Football Championship Subdivision, trailing Jaden Shirden of Monmouth University with 1,013 yards, Jaleel McLaughlin of Youngstown State University with 856 and Jacob Saylors of East Tennessee State University with 778.

Britten's 12 touchdowns in 2022 rank third-best nationally, behind Sean Chambers of Montana State University with 16 and Owen Wright of Monmouth with 13.

Britten now has the second- and third-best rushing totals for a single game in Golden Lions history. Charles "Monk" Williams went for 292 yards against Prairie View A&M University in 1967, Ivory Lee Brown rushed for 223 yards against Missouri Western State University in 1990, and Porter tallied 197 yards against Texas Southern University in 2019.

"He's pushing to get better every single day, and when he shows up, he's the same dude every single day, and he's always looking to improve," Gamble said of Britten.Alabama A&M linebacker Dre Terry was named the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 14 tackles and returning an interception 31 yards.

UAPB (2-5, 0-4 SWAC) will be off this weekend and will return to action Oct. 29 at Florida A&M University.