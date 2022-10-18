Top sophomore enjoys Red-White visit





FAYETTEVILLE -- Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess was one of several prospects who took in the University of Arkansas men's basketball Red-White game Sunday.

Burgess, 6-9, 175 pounds, was the first prospect in his class to receive a scholarship offer from Razorback Coach Eric Musselman in November.

He said the trip went well with the atmosphere around the program standing out.

"I like the atmosphere here. It's great," Burgess said. "The fan base, the players, the support."

He also said the attention he received from the Arkansas fans and coaching staff made him feel special.

"It felt like I was the man," Burgess said.

Burgess, who played last year at Marion, played for the 15-under Arkansas Hawks in the spring and summer.

He has the tools to be an elite prospect on the national level for the 2025 class. 247 Sports rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 6 power forward and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation for his class.

Burgess averaged 26.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 4 games at an Adidas event in May at Spartanburg, S.C. He also has offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and others.

Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said he was thrilled to see Burgess enroll into the Saline County school.

"I haven't seen anyone his size that can handle the ball like he can and shoots the ball well," Hendrix said. "I think that's what he's improved on the past couple of months. I think what really separates him, he's a basketball junkie. He comes from an awesome family, a wonderful family that loves basketball and he's just really driven."

Burgess has a strong work ethic, which gives him a chance to maximize his talent.

"He comes to practice every day and after practice he'll go home and complete his school work and then he comes back up to the gym at night and goes through another workout," Hendrix said.

Arkansas and Ole Miss have visited Benton to check on Burgess, and Arizona State and Auburn are expected to visit this week.

Burgess said he is impressed with Musselman and his staff's knowledge of the game.

"The coaches know a lot about basketball and they can help me, help them get to the place they need to be," he said. "They tell me what I need to do to get better when they visited at practice."

Burgess was picked to play in the Top 30 Cream of the Crop game at the Pangos All-South Frosh-Soph Camp in Duncanville, Texas, last year.

He was one of 14 in his class invited to the prestigious Wootten Top 150 Camp in Mansfield, Texas, earlier this month and was one of about a handful in his class to take part in the Adidas 3SSB All American Camp in July.

Hendrix praised Burgess' character and him being a good teammate.

"He's such a great kid, very, very humble," Burgess said. "I think that's what makes him special. A great basketball player but probably a better person. You don't see that often and so that makes him really special."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Terrion Burgess highlights

arkansasonline.com/1018burgess/







