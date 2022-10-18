Walker: Claim check for abortion ‘a lie’

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged giving a $700 check to an ex-partner in 2009, but in an interview broadcast Monday, he continued to deny the woman's claim that the money was provided to pay for an abortion.

Shown images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check dated days later with his name, Walker said, "Yes, that's my check," during the interview that aired on NBC's "Today Show."

Walker said it was his signature on the check but rejected the accusation from the woman, who is the mother of one of Walker's children, that it was to pay for an abortion.

"It's a lie," said Walker, who has opposed abortion in all cases as a Senate candidate. "Prove that I did that. Just to show me things like that does nothing for me."

He also said he has "no idea what that could be for" when presented with a copy of the check.

Asked why voters should trust him, Walker said, "I've been very transparent about everything I've done."

The woman said Walker paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 and that he ended a relationship with her in 2011 after she refused to have the procedure again. The woman has told The Washington Post that reports in the Daily Beast, which first reported the story, and the New York Times accurately described her experiences. She spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy and that of her child, who is now 10.

Walker has denied that he paid for an abortion or knew about one at the time. The woman, and one of Walker's adult children by a different woman, have accused him of failing to be present as a father.

Walker has campaigned as an opponent of abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. He also has endorsed South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed federal ban on abortion at 15 weeks.

But Walker has shifted in his position in recent days while insisting that he hasn't changed his views.

During his debate with rival Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Friday night, Walker said he supported a Georgia abortion ban with exceptions. But days later, he denied that he was reversing his "no exception in my mind" position.

"I will always support life, but I also support what the people's voice is," Walker said. "The people's voice is the Georgia heartbeat bill, which has exceptions in it. Well, I'm a senator for the people. And I said, one of the problems we have [is that] senators in Washington forgot about the people who put them there."

In the NBC interview, which was conducted over the weekend, Walker also defended pulling out a sheriff's badge during a debate Friday, calling the badge "legit."

"This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge," Walker said in the NBC interview.

Walker displayed the badge -- which apparently is honorary in nature -- during Friday's debate after Warnock said Walker had "pretended to be a police officer," a reference to claims by Walker about working with the FBI and a local police department.

Rather than verbally responding, Walker pulled out the badge, drawing a rebuke from a moderator for using a prop, which was not allowed under debate rules.

"Everyone can make fun, but this badge gives me the right ... if anything happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police in getting things done," Walker said in the NBC interview.

"I never embellish," Walker added. "I've never done it. I work in law enforcement."