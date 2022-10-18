Westerman gets flying overview on farm tour swing

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., wasn't so sure about flying in the crop duster.

But he donned his sunglasses and got in the back of the two-seater duster owned by Tommy Anderson, president and chief executive officer of Tommy's Flying Service in Sherrill, for a quick flight around Jefferson County farmland.

"It was good," Westerman said, smiling when he got out of the plane. "That barn was getting really close at 13 feet."

Westerman visited Southeast Arkansas Thursday and met with the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association at Anderson's flying service. Earlier in the day, Westerman visited the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries as part of his three-day farm tour swing through the Fourth District.

Westerman's visit focused on hearing from farmers, producers and ranchers before the expected reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill in 2023. Northern Jefferson County, which includes Sherrill, will become part of the Fourth District in January.

Westerman is running for reelection against Democrat John White and Libertarian Gregory Maxwell. The three took part in a debate Monday that aired live on Arkansas PBS and is available on YouTube.

Anderson has owned his business since 1994, but has worked in farming and aviation since the early 1980s. The owner of three crop dusters, Anderson primarily sprays rice, cotton, soybeans, corn and wheat in northeast Jefferson and southern Lonoke counties.

"High gas prices are affecting us," Anderson said. "Fuel is up at least 50 percent than a year ago. Besides that we are faced with supply chain problems that affect parts and maintenance. Twenty-five percent of every dollar we take in goes to fuel costs."

Anderson said he has added a fuel surcharge in order to be profitable.

Sitting around a table in Anderson's airplane hanger, Westerman listened to Anderson, Cole Hartley, owner of Hartley Flying Service in Stuttgart, Matt Woolard, owner of Woolard Flying Service in Corning, Mark Hartz with Grand Prairie Dusters Inc. in Almyra, and Darren Walton, owner of Walton AgWings in Jonesboro.

The issues were serious, and the implications more so as higher costs for these business owners mean higher costs for grocery store prices.

"I think it might get worse before it gets better," Westerman said.

One major problem facing farming is finding future farmers.

The business owners told Westerman that they have spent years creating their businesses with millions of dollars invested. For someone to buy their flying businesses means that someone will have to get bank loans and take on debt. People who want to retire are having to work in order to keep farming alive.

Another problem is finding ground crew to actually work because of an ongoing labor shortage, especially in rural areas. To crop dust, skills are required to mix chemicals and HAZMAT certification is needed.

"A huge issue right now is finding ground crew that will show up at 4 or 5 a.m. in the morning and stay until 9 o'clock," said Katherine Holmstrom, executive director of the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association. "They have to be trained enough to know how to mix chemicals, to know how to measure everything ... you're looking for highly trained individuals in rural areas, and it's a really big challenge finding that skilled labor.

Hartz said another issue is the increasing prevalence of drones, especially with spray application capabilities. While crop dusters are regulated with chemical droplet inspections, drones, so far, are not. Aviators want to see tighter drone regulations.

Drones are also dangerous if they are in a duster's flight path.

"They are impossible to see from the air," Hartz said.

Anderson said it was only a matter of time before an accident occurred between a pilot and a drone. He also said that it would be impossible for drones to ever be able to spray like crop dusters, which average 11 million pounds of fertilizer a year in Arkansas.

Westerman said that the labor shortage is a chance to innovate farming in Arkansas and diversify farms so that more smaller landowners could be profitable.

He said although problems existed, including drought conditions, in Arkansas, opportunities did, too.

"We can be better stewards of water," Westerman said. "That could give Arkansas an advantage in our agricultural future."