ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ musical coming to Fayetteville

THEATER: Pooh musical

"Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation" is onstage 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $20-$45. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Jonathan Rockefeller created the show, based on the bedtime stories by A.A. Milne and subsequent books, shows and movies, told using life-size puppets of the characters and with an original score from Nate Edmondson that includes some of the songs written for the Disney animated feature by the Sherman Brothers.

The center is partnering with Once Upon A Time Books in Springdale to host a book drive around the performances; new or "gently used" books for youngsters ages 8 to 17 will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

“Queen of Mariachi” Aida Cuevas performs Thursday at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

MUSIC: Mariachi royalty

Also at Walton Arts Center, Aida Cuevas, billed as the "Queen of Mariachi" and on her "45th Anniversary/Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo" tour, performs with University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley-based band Mariachi Aztlan at 7 p.m. Thursday. Cuevas was the first female singer to win a Grammy Award in the mariachi category. The performance is a part of the center's 10x10 Arts Series. Tickets are $10. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

FILM: Art of war

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens the documentary "Art in the Face of War," 6:30 p.m. today. The film, part of the museum's monthly Movies At MacArthur series, focuses on eight World War II veterans and artists who recount their service experience and their use of art for journalism, as a tactical tool and to preserve their own sanity. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

Comedian/actor Katt Williams brings his “2023 and Me” tour Feb. 4 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ronald Pollard)

TICKETS

Comedian/actor Katt Williams brings his "2023 and Me" tour, 8 p.m. Feb. 4 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $63-$254 (plus applicable charges; there is a limit of eight tickets per household) at the arena box office or via Ticketmaster.com. Williams' tour in support of his most recent Netflix special, "Katt Williams: World War III," brought him to the arena this past February.

The 2021 North Little Rock Sertoma Christmas Parade passes by Argenta Plaza (left) on its route south on Main Street. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau)

ETC.: Parade sign-up

Nov. 28 is the deadline for clubs, organizations, schools, churches and businesses to sign up for the 2022 North Little Rock Sertoma Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. Dec. 4 down Main Street.

This year's theme is "Beloved Christmas Characters," though, please, "no Santa entries since North Little Rock will have one Santa at the parade finale," says a news release from the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. (The other sponsors are the North Little Rock Sertoma Club and the City of North Little Rock.)

The parade, which begins at Pershing Boulevard, heads south on Main Street and ends at Washington Avenue, features floats, marching groups, decorated cars and trucks, school groups, pageant winners and equestrian riders as well as Santa. A full list of entry eligibility rules and an entry application are at tinyurl.com/4xpyts83.



