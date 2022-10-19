3 found dead in vehicles in Pine Bluff

Two people were found dead in a vehicle outside Jefferson Regional Medical Center, and a third body was discovered in a vehicle parked outside Popeyes on Olive Street. All were found Monday morning.

Authorities say there is no known connection between the two incidents.

At about 3:37 a.m., a maroon Ford Fiesta parked in front of the emergency room entrance at Jefferson Regional was discovered with two deceased persons, one of whom was identified as Bobby Lane Carter, 63.

“Carter’s eyes were open, he had no pulse and was not breathing,” Pine Bluff Police Sgt. Sabrina Washington wrote in her narrative in the police report.

Det. Chris Wieland said Pine Bluff police were notified at about 8:40 a.m. that the other deceased person was identified through a mobile fingerprint scanner from Arkansas State Police. The person is Sarah Bray, 62. She was lying in the backseat with her head toward the back passenger door and appeared to have a crack pipe behind her head, according to the original narrative from Washington.

At about 9:11 a.m., another officer was sent to Popeyes at 2700 S. Olive and noticed a silver GMC Sierra bearing an Alaska license plate. A man identified as Bobby Swartz was “slumped to the side” without a pulse and not breathing when the officer discovered him. Fire and emergency services technicians broke the passenger side window to get to Swartz, as the doors were locked.

According to the narrative, an officer spoke with a Popeyes worker who said her boss came in at about 6 a.m. and noticed the vehicle was already parked outside. The worker said she received a call later, from a night shift worker asking her to check on the person in the truck. The worker told police she knocked on the driver door and hood of the truck, and she called for a welfare check after noticing Williams was not moving or breathing.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced Swartz dead at 10 a.m.



