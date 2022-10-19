7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: For family day, prepare Pork Tenderloin With Red and Yellow Peppers (see recipe). Serve the colorful entree over brown rice. Add petite green peas (from frozen), a lettuce wedge and sourdough bread. Buy a chocolate layer cake for dessert and skip most of the frosting.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork, rice and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the leftover pork for Orange Stir-Fry (see recipe) and serve it over leftover rice. Add a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: Forgo the meat tonight with Tomato-Brie Flatbread: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out refrigerated pizza dough and top with sliced tomatoes, chunks of brie cheese and sliced red onion. Drizzle with olive oil; season with coarse salt and pepper. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or according to dough directions. Serve with a spinach salad with hard-boiled egg slices. Chew on oatmeal cookies for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Kids will like Picadillo Burritos. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1 pound lean ground beef; cook 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain well. Stir in 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes with their juice, ¼ cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, ¾ teaspoon cumin, ¾ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon ground cloves. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Warm 4 burrito-size tortillas according to directions. Top each with ¼ of beef mixture and ¼ cup shredded lettuce; fold in the sides and roll. Serve with pinto beans, celery sticks and dip. For dessert, fresh pineapple spears are perfect.

THURSDAY: We gobbled up this delicious Beef Taco and Rice Skillet (see recipe). Make instant butterscotch pudding for dessert. Garnish the pudding with light whipped cream.

FRIDAY: For an easy meal, pick up corned beef sandwiches on rye from the deli. Add some German potato salad and pickled beets on the side. Apple slices are a crunchy fall dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for Herb-Crusted Chicken With Parsley Orzo. Cook ¾ cup orzo according to package directions; drain. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 2 teaspoons butter, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper. Keep warm. Meanwhile, sprinkle 4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts with a little salt and pepper. Mix together 2 teaspoons dried basil and 3 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning. Sprinkle over both sides of chicken; press gently to adhere. Melt 4 teaspoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes or until brown. Turn; cook 5 to 6 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from skillet; let stand 3 minutes. Serve chicken over orzo. Add steamed fresh zucchini and a bibb lettuce salad. Make or buy flan for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Pork Tenderloin With Red and Yellow Peppers

2 pork tenderloins, sliced into 1-inch-thick medallions

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided use

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 ½-inch strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1 ½-inch strips

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add oil to skillet; add pork and cook 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; turn pork. Cook 3 minutes. Remove one tenderloin; refrigerate until Monday. Continue cooking remaining pork for 2 more minutes. To the skillet, add 1 teaspoon rosemary, the garlic and bell pepper strips; cook 7 minutes or until pepper strips are tender and pork is done. Drizzle with vinegar. Top with remaining ½ teaspoon rosemary; serve.

Makes 4 servings for now and 4 for later.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 205 calories, 25 g protein, 9 g fat, 5 g carbohydrate, 75 mg cholesterol, 176 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

Orange Stir-Fry

1 pork tenderloin, sliced into 1-inch thick medallions, seasoned and p artially cooked (see note)

1 tablespoon orange zest

¾ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

1 /3 cup corn syrup

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

2 large carrots, sliced diagonally

2 ribs celery, peeled and sliced diagonally

½ cup cashews

Cut pork medallions into thin strips. Set aside.

Combine orange zest, juice, cornstarch, soy sauce, corn syrup and ginger; mix well.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add carrots and celery; stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove vegetables; set aside. Pour remaining oil into skillet. Add pork; stir-fry about 3 minutes. Return vegetables to pan, stir juice mixture and add along with cashews. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened; serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: Reserved from Sunday's recipe for Pork Tenderloin With Red and Yellow Peppers.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with less-sodium soy sauce) contains approximately 435 calories, 28 g protein, 19 g fat, 40 g carbohydrate, 75 mg cholesterol, 379 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

■ ■ ■

Beef Taco and Rice Skillet

1 ¼ pounds lean ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup salsa

1 cup uncooked instant brown rice

1 cup shredded cheddar-jack cheese blend

1 cup chopped lettuce

Sour cream

1 small tomato, chopped

Sliced jalapenos to taste

Cilantro leaves

Heat large nonstick skillet with deep sides on medium-high. Cook ground beef, onion, garlic and taco seasoning until beef is browned. Stir in tomato sauce, salsa, brown rice and 2/3 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Top with cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream, tomato, jalapenos and cilantro (or your favorite toppings). Serve on its own or in taco shells or tortillas. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium taco seasoning and no-salt added tomatoes and without sour cream) contains approximately 452 calories, 40 g protein, 16 g fat, 33 g carbohydrate, 103 mg cholesterol, 659 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



