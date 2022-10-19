Appeal rejected for famous Putin critic Aung Suu Kyi trial ruled to go ahead 1-18-2

Appeal rejected for

jailed Putin critic

The Associated Press

MOSCOW -- A court in Russia rejected Tuesday imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny's second appeal of a nine-year sentence.

The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison.

Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny the charge. He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for a parole violation that the West has called politically motivated.

In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated. His first appeal was rejected in May.

Navalny's arrest last year triggered the biggest protests seen in Russia in recent years. In response, Putin's government unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his organization, associates and supporters.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest that the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars indefinitely.

Aung Suu Kyi trial

ruled to go ahead

The Associated Press

BANGKOK -- A court in Burma ruled Tuesday that the last corruption trial of the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go ahead after finding that state prosecutors submitted enough evidence to sustain her indictment.

Suu Kyi, who was arrested when the military seized power from her elected government in February 2021. The corruption cases are among several charges pursued by the military against her.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 26 years' imprisonment after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country's official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and seven other counts of corruption.

The case the court considered Tuesday concerned five counts of corruption against her and former president Win Myint related to the rental, purchase and maintenance of a helicopter by a third member of the Cabinet. Suu Kyi was the title of State Counsellor.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported in December that the Anti-Corruption Commission found that she and Win Myint abused their power and caused a loss of state funds and property by neglecting to follow financial regulations in granting permission to then-Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister Win Myat Aye to rent and buy a helicopter.

A legal official familiar with Tuesday's court proceedings confirmed that Suu Kyi and Win Myint pleaded innocent. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said they appeared to be in good health.

The indictment followed the prosecution's presentation of its case. With the court's acceptance of the indictment, the court will hear the defense arguments in the coming weeks, including reexamination of the prosecution's witnesses.

Under Burmese law, a judge can order an end to a trial after the prosecution has presented its case if it is found not to have merit. If the judge finds the prosecution case credible, the trial continues into a second phase in which the defense presents its case and a verdict is delivered.