Arkansas’ big banks report soon

Earnings reports this week will begin to shed light on how Arkansas banks are performing in a rising-interest-rate environment that has caused tumult across the financial sector and the economy this year.

Industry observers note that the state's three publicly traded banks could report higher interest income alongside a decline in loans and deposits in third-quarter earnings announcements that begin Thursday.

That trend would follow announcements last week that three of the nation's largest banks -- Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo -- all suffered a decline in profits as loan activity fell off in the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Bank OZK of Little Rock and Home BancShares Inc. of Conway both are scheduled to issue third-quarter earnings Thursday while Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff is scheduled to announce Tuesday.

There's an underlying assumption that rising interest rates produce a profit-friendly environment where financial institutions can make a mint by charging more for loans and other services.

It's not that simple.

Banks today are competing more and more for deposits and loans, which raises costs. Inflationary pressures hit them as well and costs go up. The nation's largest banks all increased their loan reserves to protect against a predicted recession, another charge that reduces profits.

"There is a lot of noise in the marketplace right now and it's kind of scary," said Randy Dennis, an industry consultant who is president and chief executive officer of DD&F Consulting Group of Little Rock, which provides a full range of regulatory and financial services to banks nationwide. "I think we are going to see some impact from interest rates."

Nevertheless, the overall financial performance of the state's entire banking sector should hold up in the quarter, Dennis said. "I think our banks here in Arkansas will do pretty well -- especially our community banks."

Though there are financial pressures, Arkansas banks "will continue to outpace the national average" for the period ended Sept. 30, State Bank Commissioner Susannah Marshall said. "I believe that despite the rising-rate environment, many external and internal factors will continue to place pressure on earnings performance in the near term."

Ahead of earnings announcements, the industry research team at Stephens Inc. released an updated analysis of regional banks.

The report noted that banks will generate higher net margins and net interest income from rising interest rates. However, the analysis adds that the "updated forecast also reflects offsetting considerations such as higher credit costs, lower fees, higher operating expenses and a smaller balance sheet."

The Stephens report examined more than 90 regional banks and projected that the Federal Funds interest rate will continue climbing, ranging from 4.5% to 4.75% by the first quarter of 2023. That's up by about 1.5% from previous projections. The current range is 3% to 3.25% -- the highest since 2008.

Based on that continued increased, Stephens projected that median earnings per share (EPS) this year for regional banks would rise 0.8% from previous forecasts and increase 1.9% next year.

"While previous Fed Funds hikes have resulted in more substantial EPS tailwinds, we think incremental Fed Funds hikes will now have diminishing impact to EPS due to offsetting concerns, especially around credit costs," the report said.

The Federal Reserve Bank has increased rates at a blistering pace this year to battle inflation, starting with a 0.25% increase in March that was followed quickly by four other increases.

Inflation has soared this year, reaching 8.5% and the highest levels in 40 years. Rising prices and economic pressure could threaten consumers' and companies' ability to repay loans and push them to cut back on borrowing -- factors that would damage loan portfolios.

"There could be a lot of changes out there in loan quality in the next three quarters," Dennis said. "If there's a cutback in spending, we could see an impact on loan portfolios."

In its update, Stephens dropped deposit growth for regional banks from 4% to 2.2% this year and from 3.3% to 2.6% for 2023. Projected loan growth for 2023 was lowered from 6.6% to 5.9%.

In Arkansas, Stephens is projecting that Bank OZK will deliver earnings per share of $1.15 in the third quarter, which would be up from $1 in the same period last year. Total loans in the quarter are projected to come in at $18.8 billion, an increase from $18.3 billion in last year's third quarter. Deposits are predicted to be just shy of $20 billion, compared to $20.1 billion last year.

OZK is scheduled to report the latest quarterly results Thursday after the stock market closes and hold a conference call with the investment community at 10 a.m. Friday. The call can be accessed through the bank's investor relations website.

Conway-based Home BancShares is projected to generate earnings per share of 50 cents in the third quarter compared with 46 cents a year ago. Total loans are estimated at $13.9 billion, up substantially from $9.9 billion in 2021. Deposits are predicted at $18.8 billion, an increase from $14 billion.

Home's third-quarter report, scheduled for release Thursday morning before the market opens, includes results from its purchase of Happy Bancshares Inc. of Texas earlier this year. The bank also has scheduled a conference call for 1 p.m. Thursday that can be accessed by calling (844) 200-6205, passcode: 824264.

Like HomeBancShares, third-quarter results from Simmons will include an acquisition that closed this year: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

The Stephens analysis predicts Simmons will report earnings per share of 59 cents, down from 74 cents in the same period last year. Total loans are projected to reach $15.2 billion compared with $10.8 billion in 2021. Deposits are estimated at $22.5 billion, rising from $18 billion last year.

The Pine Bluff bank is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens Tuesday and hold a conference call later that morning at 9 a.m. The call can be accessed at (877) 270-2148.