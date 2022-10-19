Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sanders raises $621,000 in September; Jones raises $462,000

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised about $621,000 in contributions in September as her Democratic rival Chris Jones collected about $462,000 in contributions, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

Along with Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Sanders and Jones are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting starts Monday.

Campaign finance reports for candidates for state offices were due in the secretary of state's office Monday.

Sanders, of Little Rock, said Tuesday that Arkansans are ready for a bold leader who has the vision to take the state to the top by increasing access to quality education, reducing violent crime and lowering taxes.

"We have incredible momentum and, thanks to the generous support of thousands who have invested in this campaign, I'm able to continue sharing my message of freedom and opportunity all the way through Election Day in every corner of the state," she said in a written statement.

Jones spokesman Clint Schaff said Tuesday that Jones' fundraising numbers continue to rise month over month all the way through the general election, "and we are raising what we need to execute our plan.

"We're running a campaign focused on Arkansas and on providing solutions to address the challenges facing Arkansans across the state," he said in a written statement. "While our campaign has steady advertising running on television, our path to victory takes us to front porches and front doors, churches and community parks, and football games and fish fries across Arkansas."

In September, Sanders reported raising $621,485.63 in contributions and spending $1.7 million for the general election. Sanders' campaign expenses for the month included $1 million for television advertising.

Last month's contributions and spending boosted the amount she has reported raising to $8 million and spending to $2.7 million for the general election, leaving a balance of $5.3 million at the end of September. After she raised and spent $13.1 million in the primary election, she transferred $4.2 million from her primary election campaign to her general election campaign.

Sanders' campaign began what it has described as a $3.5 million paid media campaign with its first statewide general election television ad Sept. 3.

Jones, of Little Rock, reported raising $462,651.59 in September and spending $351,894.97 for the general election. His campaign expenses for the month included $12,953 for television advertising.

Last month's contributions and spending increased the total contributions Jones has reported receiving to $1.4 million and total expenses to $1.1 million for the general election, leaving a balance of $274,311.22 at the end of September. After he raised and spent $1.9 million in the primary election, he transferred $69,431 from the primary election campaign to the general election campaign.

Through the end of July, Sanders' campaign had received about 57% of her total contributions from out-of-state donors listed by name and address in campaign contribution data, according to an analysis by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. State rules don't require candidates to identify donors of less than $50. In contrast, Jones had received 46% of his contributions from identified out-of-state donors.

The reasons behind Sanders' out-of-state money, political experts and donors say, include her national profile as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, with her face and statements broadcast frequently in national news reports. She also profits from Trump's endorsement and the continued national presence of her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who ran for president in 2008 and 2016.

Harrington, of Pine Bluff, reported raising $1,395 and spending $2,216.92 in September for the general election, boosting the total raised to $33,961.72 and total expenses to $27,617.74, leaving a balance of $6,343.98 at the end of September.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

In September Republican candidate Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle reported raising $43,087 and spending $25,834.30 for the general election.

That boosted her total contributions received to $594,252.06 and total expenses to $136,968.12 for the general election, leaving a balance of $457,283.94 on Sept. 30. She has served as attorney general since 2015.

In September, Democratic candidate Kelly Krout of Lowell reported raising $30,747.85 and spending $15,882.80 for the general election.

That increased the total amount raised in contributions to $242,199.73, loans to her campaign to $100 and total expenses to $193,951.23 for the primary and general elections, leaving a balance of $48,348.50 on Sept. 30

In September, Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Little Rock reported raising no contributions and spending nothing for the general election. He reported the total contributions he has raised are $2,913.17 and his total expenses are $918.81, leaving a balance of $2,054.36 on Sept. 30.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

In September, Republican candidate Tim Griffin of Little Rock reported raising $71,360 in contributions and spending $55,847.46 for the general election.

That increased the total amount he has raised to $1.5 million and his total expenses to $231,990.87 for the general election, leaving a balance of $1.3 million on Sept. 30. He has served as lieutenant governor since 2015.

In September, Democratic candidate Jesse Gibson of Little Rock reported raising $40,476 and spending $41,579.21 for the general election.

That increased the amount he has raised to $401,262.11, loans to his campaign to $42,500 and total expenses to $393,946.93 for the primary and general elections, leaving a balance of $49,940.18 on Sept. 30.

SECRETARY OF STATE

In September, Republican incumbent John Thurston of East End reported raising $14,270 in contributions, loaning his campaign $1,301.76 and spending $7,654.66 for the general election.

That boosted the total contributions he has received to $52,956.50, his total loans to $2,609.14 and total expenses to $17,801.33 for the general election, leaving a balance of $37,764.31 as of Sept. 30, according to his report. He has served as secretary of state since 2019.

In September, Democratic candidate Anna Beth Gorman of North Little Rock reported raising $29,567.77 in contributions and expenses of $8,917.11 for the general election.

That increased the amount she has raised to $222,030.20 and total expenses to $173,116.44 for the primary and general election campaigns, leaving a balance of $48,819.27 as of Sept. 30, according to her report.

TREASURER

In September, Republican candidate Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle reported raising $10,345 in contributions and spending $5,490.68 for the general election. That increased his total amount raised to $108,584.32 and total expenses to $52,532.24 for the primary and general elections, leaving a balance of $56,032.08 on Sept. 30, according to his report.

In September, Democratic candidate Pam Whitaker of Little Rock reported raising $1,600 and spending nothing for the general election. She reported total contributions received as $8,829.49 and total expenses as $2,079.98 for the primary and general election campaigns, leaving a balance of $6,749.51 on Sept. 30, according to her report.

AUDITOR

In September, Republican candidate Dennis Milligan of Benton reported raising $3,350 and spending $1,613.27 for the general election.

In total, he reported raising $44,778.69 and spending $8,794.96, leaving a balance of $35,983.73 as of Sept. 30.

Milligan has served as the state treasurer since 2015.

In September, Democratic candidate Diamond Arnold-Johnson of Mabelvale reported that she raised $335 and spent nothing. She reported raising a total of $1,221.95 and spending nothing for the general election. She reported starting the month with a balance of $2,375 and ending the month with a balance of $2,710.

LAND COMMISSIONER

In September, Republican incumbent Tommy Land of Heber Springs reported raising $16,020 and spending $1,424.67 for the general election.

That boosted his total contributions to $74,106.67, his loans to his campaign to $3,000 and total expenses to $21,160.85, leaving a balance of $56,351.22 on Sept. 30. He has served as land commissioner since 2019.

In September, Democratic candidate Darlene Goldi Gaines of Little Rock reported raising $779 and spending $2,497.94 for the general election, increasing her total contributions received to $13,127.92 and total expenses to $9,021.23. She reported a balance of $4,106.69 on Sept. 30

SUPREME COURT

In September, District Judge Chris Carnahan of Conway reported raising $26,448.72 and spending $9,145.63.

That increased the total contributions he has raised to $156,162.72, total loans to his campaign to $26,798.07 and total expenses to $134,934.82, leaving a balance of $48,704.62 on Sept. 30, according to his report.

Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne of Little Rock reported raising $15,520 and spending $4,000 in September.

That increased the total contributions he has raised to $95,777.76, his loans to his campaign to $10,000 and total expenses to $89,130, leaving a balance of $16,647.76 on Sept. 30, according to his report. He has served on the Supreme Court since 2014.