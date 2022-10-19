Arkansas QB learned to be patient

FAYETTEVILLE -- In 1963 the late Frank Broyles made the best 3-year quarterback decision in Arkansas Razorbacks history.

Broyles' decision resounds with last week's passing of Jon Brittenum at 78.

From 1959-62 Broyles' Razorbacks went 9-2, 8-3, 8-3, and 9-2 with three Southwest Conference championships and a SWC runner-up.

In 1963 Arkansas wallowed 5-5.

Among factors sidetracking the '63 Hogs, the late Orville Henry wrote in "The Razorbacks" he co-authored with late fellow Hall of Fame sportswriter Jim Bailey, were injuries and indecision at quarterback.

Juniors Bill Gray and Fred Marshall and sophomore Jon Brittenum all played.

All would be inducted into the Razorbacks Hall of Honor, but not off that year of quarterback musical chairs.

Postseason '63 Broyles decided his quarterbacks for '64 and '65.

Marshall, healing from a shoulder injury, would be his 1964 senior starting quarterback. Gray, the trio's best athlete, would senior start in the secondary and double as backup quarterback.

Brittenum redshirted prepping for '65 and '66.

Gray started for a defense posting five consecutive shutouts and beat Oklahoma State and Tulsa quarterbacking with Marshall injured.

Otherwise Marshall quarterbacked the Hogs to an 11-0 national championship/ Southwest Conference championship.

Redshirt Brittenum more than bided his time. He was All-SWC in 1965 and '66. Quick on the option with the "strongest arm" of any Broyles quarterback, Henry wrote of that pre Joe Ferguson era, and inspiring the statewide song "Jon Brittenum Quarterbacking Man," Brittenum in '65 quarterbacked another SWC unbeaten champion.

His repeated passes to Bobby Crockett on the 80-yard drive overcoming Texas, 27-24 completed by Brittenum's quarterback sneak touchdown vaulted Arkansas to AP No. 1.

"I told myself if I fumbled, I'd run out of that stadium and disappear forever," Henry quoted Brittenum.

Had not a dislocated shoulder disappeared Brittenum during the 14-7 Cotton Bowl loss to LSU, he might have quarterbacked Arkansas to another 11-0.

Lessons from too many quarterbacks spoiling the broth, Broyles forgot in 1974. Weekly wavering in 1974 between Mark Miller, Mike Kirkland and Scott Bull during a 6-4-1 season, Broyles in '75 moved Miller to safety, started quarterback Kirkland until Kirkland's early season-ending injury, and elevated backup Bull quarterbacking Broyles' final SWC/ Cotton Bowl championship.

Backup quarterbacks filling in played key Razorbacks roles ever after, but Arkansas' best teams mostly were quarterbacked by one main man.

SEC winless Chad Morris coached 2-10, 2-10 2018 and 2019 Razorbacks seasons defined by constant quarterback shuffling.

Quarterback stabilized vastly with Coach Sam Pittman relying on grad transfer Feleipe Franks in 2020 plus backup KJ Jefferson, late season starting effectively against Missouri with Franks injured. Jefferson excelled as the 2021 starter and still excels.

Grant this to Morris. He 2019 recruited Jefferson and current starting offensive linemen Brady Latham, Beaux Limmer, Ricky Stromberg. Luke Jones and tight end Trey Knox.

Except for Stromberg and Knox, Morris redshirted them all.

To Pittman they are gifts that keep on giving.



