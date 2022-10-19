Bird flu case prompts talk on poultry safety

Following confirmation of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Madison County, the Cooperative Extension Service scheduled webinars for backyard poultry flock owners with tips to keep their birds safe.

A webinar is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. Registration is available online at https://uada.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ddFaz5-LRwSY1OJHL4W9bA#/registration.

The confirmed case was the first in Arkansas since 2015.

"We have taken immediate action to contain this disease and will continue to work with poultry growers, the industry and our laboratory partners to protect against its spread," Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. "Arkansas poultry is safe to eat, and consumers can be confident in the safety of their food."

Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, warned recently that with the fall migration along the Mississippi Flyway, "the chances for infection could increase since wild waterfowl and shorebirds can act as reservoirs for the virus."

"Backyard flocks are at higher risk because they are more likely to spend time outdoors and can be exposed to the droppings from wild birds," he said.

The Cooperative Extension Service also has online biosecurity resources for backyard flock owners and commercial operations.

With the confirmed case in Madison County, the number of states without a confirmed case of avian influenza in poultry has dwindled to seven: Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and partner agencies, including the USDA, were sampling and quarantining commercial and backyard poultry flocks in the area where the disease was found. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and partner agencies, including the USDA, are working to contain the situation.

If flock owners note any symptoms in their birds, they should contact their county agent, state veterinarian or call the state Department of Agriculture at (501) 823-1746 or the USDA hotline 1-866-536-7593.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.