Breeze adding new flights from XNA

Breeze Airways announced three new destinations from Northwest Arkansas National Airport, according to a press release from the airline.

Breeze, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, and a one-stop/no plane change to Charleston, South Carolina, the release states.

The new service to Phoenix starts February 17, 2023, and both the nonstop to Orlando and the one-stop to Charleston will begin March 3, 2023, according to the press release.

Guests may choose from three price bundles that are offered as "Nice," "Nicer" and "Nicest." Bundles can vary based on the type of aircraft.

Breeze Airways currently serves New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tampa, Florida, from Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

"Breeze Airways continues to be a reliable, affordable option for our leisure travel customers, said Andrew Branch, Chief Operations Officer for Northwest Arkansas National Airport. "The addition of these three new routes demonstrates Breeze's commitment to XNA, and we are excited for the opportunity to grow this partnership and better serve our customers."



