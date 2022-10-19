Bryant gets firm test from Cabot

With playoff pictures starting to take shape in classifications across the state, this is shaping up to be one of the most consequential weeks of the entire season.

That all starts in the state's largest class, with the state's top two teams.

Overall No. 2 Cabot (6-1, 4-0 7A-Central) has been one of the surprises of the season thus far. Coach Scott Reed has led his squad to wins over ranked Fayetteville, Bentonville West and Conway.

But Reed and Cabot's toughest test yet awaits Friday with overall No. 1 and four-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant.

Following tough nonconference tests against Benton and Little Rock Parkview, Bryant (6-0, 4-0) has rolled through conference play, outscoring its four opponents 161-32.

Following a slow start to his season, Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker has come into his own behind center, throwing for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This will be the toughest test Bryant has faced since the 2021 state title game against Fayetteville, and a good gauge of just how good this Hornets squad is compared to its peers. Bryant 34, Cabot 21

ROGERS (6-1, 3-1 7A-WEST) AT BENTONVILLE (6-1, 4-0) The Tigers have won the past 15 meetings between these teams. ... Rogers' last win over Bentonville came in 2006. ... Bentonville is scoring 41 points per game. ... Rogers is scoring 38.9 per game. ... This matchup will feature two of the state's top gunslingers in Bentonville's Carter Nye and Rogers' Dane Williams. Bentonville 42, Rogers 31

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (4-3, 3-1 7A-CENTRAL) AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE (3-4, 2-2) In all likelihood this game will decide who will be the fourth playoff team from the 7A-Central. ... Fort Smith Northside has scored the second-most points in the 7A-Central conference with 243. ... NLR cornerback Deimere Manuel had three interceptions last week against Jonesboro. Fort Smith Northside 28, North Little Rock 27

JOE T. ROBINSON (6-1, 5-0 5A-CENTRAL) AT MILLS (7-0, 5-0) Joe T. Robinson has won three of the four matchups between these teams, including playoff games in 2020 and 2021. ... The Senators will have to win this game without running back Noah Freeman, whose injury will keep him sidelined until the playoffs. ... Mills junior quarterback Achillies Ringo has passed for 1,959 yardsand 16 touchdowns. Mills 34, Joe T. Robinson 30

MORRILTON (5-2, 3-3 5A-CENTRAL) AT PINE BLUFF (5-2, 4-2) With Robinson and Mills likely to take the top two spots in the conference, this game could go a long way in deciding who joins them in the postseason. ... Morrilton has won two of its last three conference games. ... Pine Bluff's defense is holding opponents to 15.3 points per game. Pine Bluff 35, Morrilton 17

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE (4-3, 2-2 5A-EAST) AT VALLEY VIEW (6-1, 4-0) This is the first meeting between these schools this century. ... Southside Batesville is holding opposing offenses to 13.1 points per game. ... Valley View quarterback has thrown for 1,031 yards, rushed for 616 yards and accounted for 19 touchdowns. Valley View 28, Southside Batesville 17

FARMINGTON (5-2, 3-1 5A-WEST) AT SHILOH CHRISTIAN (6-1, 4-0) Shiloh Christian has won four of its six meetings with Farmington but lost last season's matchup. ... The Saints have one of the top offenses in the state, averaging 49.6 points per game. .. Farmington isn't far behind at 44.4 points. Shiloh Christian 50, Farmington 37

PRAIRIE GROVE (6-1, 4-0 5A-WEST) AT ALMA (5-2, 2-2) This is the first meeting between these teams this century. ... Prairie Grove sits tied at the top of the 5A-West with Shiloh Christian. ... The Tigers rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns in their last game. ... Alma has lost two of its past three games. Prairie Grove 45, Alma 24

OZARK (5-2, 4-0 4A-1) AT ELKINS (6-1, 4-0) There are plenty of potential conference deciders and this is just that in the 4A-1. ... Ozark has won all four meetings this century. ... Elkins is holding opposing offenses to 13.9 points per game. ... Both teams are scoring over 42 points per game. Ozark 40, Elkins 35

RIVERCREST (4-3, 3-1 4A-3) AT GOSNELL (6-1, 3-1) This matchup will break a three-way tie for second-place in the 4A-3. ... Gosnell leads the overall series since 2000 10-9-1. ... Gosnell's familial duo of Camron and Floyd Williams III have combined for 1,409 yards at running back and wide receiver respectively. ... Rivercrest running back Koby Turner has rushed for 759 yards and 14 touchdowns. Rivercrest 31, Gosnell 27

CHARLESTON (6-1, 4-0 3A-1) AT BOONEVILLE (6-1, 4-0) These two are tied atop the 3A-1 at 4-0. ... Booneville has won the past three meetings. ... Charleston is holding opponents to 12.6 points per game. ... Booneville's star running back Dax Goff has rushed for 1,348 yards and 17 touchdowns. Booneville 41, Charleston 35

NEWPORT (5-2, 3-0 3A-2) AT MELBOURNE (7-0, 3-0) Melbourne has been one of the biggest surprises in the state with its undefeated start. ... Newport has won the two previous meetings between the two. ... Melbourne quarterback Trey Wren accounted for 445 yards an seven touchdowns last week. ... Newport wide receiver Isiah Kendall is the No. 3 senior in Arkansas, according to 247Sports. Melbourne 28, Newport 27

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE (4-3, 2-1 3A-6) AT FORDYCE (5-3, 3-1) Fordyce holds the series lead 6-4 in the last 10 meetings. ... This is the first meeting as conference foes since 2015. ... Both teams are coming off losses to first-place Rison. ... Fordyce is averaging 37 points per game. Fordyce 27, Camden Harmony Grove 21

CLARENDON (5-2, 3-1 2A-2) AT MARKED TREE (6-1, 3-1) There's a four-way tie at the top of the 2A-2 following East Poinsett County's loss last week and it includes these two. ... Marked Tree has won the six most recent meetings between these two with the latest coming in 2017. ... Marked Tree is scoring 38.1 points per game and holding opponents to 14.6. Marked Tree 34, Clarendon 24

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE (5-2, 2-1 2A-4) AT HAZEN (6-0, 3-0) This is the first meeting between these two since 2004. ... Hazen posts one of the toughest defenses in the state, allowing 4.7 points per game. ... Hazen is also scoring 47.7 points per game. ... Episcopal Collegiate running back Kollin Robinson has rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. Hazen 42, Episcopal Collegiate 24