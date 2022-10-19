Club flips pancakes for WH breakfast

Lions Club members didn't dare try to wrestle David Beck's special pancake-flipping spatula away from him at the 38th annual Jitters Morgan Pancake Breakfast.

The nonprofit's president prepped and flipped as many as 1,000 pancakes for about two hours, starting at about 7 a.m. Oct. 15, on a makeshift griddle setup on the rear parking lot of White Hall City Hall.

For the first hour, there were mainly Founders Day celebration vendors chowing down on their choice of blueberry, plain or chocolate chip pancakes, but by 8 a.m., there was a line that extended out City Hall's front door.

At one point, they ran out of sausage and had to run to the grocery store for more, but that's a good problem to have, Beck said.

After a nearly three-year absence, because of the covid-19 pandemic, the day's dozen volunteers were excited to be serving up pancakes.

"We were happy to be hosting the breakfast again," Beck said.

"Overall, our guests came in happy and uplifted," he said. "They seemed happy for a return to a sense of normality [after the pandemic shutdown]."

For about 25 years, Beck has been the guy behind the pancakes, rarely relinquishing the spatula to fellow Lion Club's members.

Members often tease Beck, telling him that "you're going to grab the spatula and flip those pancakes," said Jeff May, assistant to the White Hall Mayor and fellow Lions Club member.

Beck doesn't take offense.

"It's all in good fun and for a worthy cause.

It's a good way to start Founders Day," he said.The annual breakfast event has unofficially kicked off Founders Day since the celebration's first event in 1983.

DOING GOOD DEEDS

The entire event was sponsored by Fordyce Bank and Trust (FBT), and they also paid for the sausage, juice, syrup and other necessities.

That meant the Lions Club didn't have out-of-pocket expenses and this allowed them to keep all the money, about $1,800, they raised.This money will be used to help sight impaired and blind kids at the local, state and nation level. For example, such a student in the White Hall School District could have access to a free eye exam and a free pair of glasses.

"It's not a big fundraiser but it's for an important one. It allows the public to get involved and support the Lions' services," Beck said.

The local Lions Club also financially supports the Lions' World Services For the Blind in Little Rock and the Mid-South Lions Sight and Hearing Service at Memphis, Tenn. The Arkansas facility teaches life skills, while the Tennessee facility performs sight-related surgeries.