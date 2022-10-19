Crashes on state highways leave 2 dead

Two people died in separate crashes on Arkansas highways Monday and Tuesday night, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

Candice Bogle, 65, of Morrilton, died when she was traveling north on Arkansas 113 in Perry County. While negotiating a left curve in her 2003 Acura TL, police said Bogle crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling south on the highway around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

The impact of the crash caused both drivers to come to a final rest on different sides of the highway, the report said.

In Lonoke County, 41-year-old Gillian Depriest of Mabelvale was traveling west on Arkansas 38 when her 2008 Mazda 3 crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2013 Ford F-150 head-on around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to a separate report.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the eastbound lane.

Officers said in both reports that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crashes.