EDITORIAL: Mosquito magnets

One of those cutesy church signs spoke for a number of people, as cutesy church signs usually do: "Why didn't Noah swat the two mosquitoes?"

Well, maybe because mosquitoes make excellent meals for birds and bats. But we get the annoyance factor. Even in the fall, an Arkie can't sit in a deer stand long without giving in to the Louisiana Salute--which can be described as constantly waving at something invisible around one of your ears.

Today we have to put politics and world events to the side, for just a while, to give Gentle Reader the most interesting news of the week: You were right all along! Mosquitoes are attracted to certain people, and the smells that those people emit.

How many times have you been eaten alive at some park while the spouse was never touched? Or vice versa? And then somebody has to serve up the old joke about sweeter people tasting better. Hardy har har.

Now researchers at Rockefeller University in New York have found that people with particular levels of certain acids on their skin can be 100 times more attractive to certain biting mosquitoes.

Researchers already knew that mosquitoes prefer pregnant women or folks who've had a few beers. And certain colors of clothing are more attractive to the bugs at dawn and dusk. But what else?

The Washington Post says researchers collected natural scents from people by having them wear stockings on their arms for a period of time. The nylons were then cut up and put in clear plastic boxes with dozens of mosquitoes therein. The bugs landed on the "bait" as they desired. And researchers, as they do, counted and analyzed. Some stockings apparently gave off highly attractive smells.

"All humans produce carboxylic acid through sebum, a waxy coating, on their skin," The Post said. "The sebum is then eaten by millions of beneficial microorganisms to produce more carboxylic acid. In copious amounts, the acid can produce an odor that smells like cheese or smelly feet . . . . That smell appears to attract the female mosquitoes on the hunt for human blood."

This research went on for three years. And the mosquitoes weren't fooled by our efforts to mask our smells. And "the same people continued to appeal to mosquitoes, regardless of what they ate that day or whether they changed their shampoo."

Aha! Some of us are born magnets. Or so it seems.

Scientists still don't quite know what to do about it. So there's still work to do.

But this research isn't for nothing. About 700 million people a year have some sort of problem with a mosquito- borne disease. No matter what you see on the Internet about "most dangerous animals" like hippos and poison dart frogs, the little mosquito does far more damage. Hippos don't carry yellow fever, malaria, encephalitis, West Nile virus and Zika.

As researchers discover more about what's on our skin, and how it attracts hungry mosquitoes, they may one day create a probiotic cream that cancels out our smells. Or cancels out enough of our smells to blind those pesky biters.

Until then, we'll just have to use repellents and Thermacell. And the tried (and rarely true) Louisiana Salute.