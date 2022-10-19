EDITORIAL: Try basket-weaving?

At almost-but-not-quite Ivy League NYU, a distinguished chemistry professor was fired after 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students signed a letter to the school's dean complaining that his class was too hard and the professor handed out too many F's.

The professor, Maitland Jones Jr., had been teaching at NYU on a renewable one-year contract since his retirement from Princeton, it of the actual Ivy League. Professor Jones literally wrote the textbook from which he taught the class and is as esteemed in his field as one can become. But, as one NYU official rationalized, "In short, he was hired to teach and wasn't successful."

Writer Paul du Quenoy points out the obvious: "The idea that NYU students could not be successful is apparently unthinkable ... Every NYU undergrad is, after all, a precious little bundle worth over $300,000 in tuition payments--in addition to potential alumni donations down the road."

We shudder to think of the future scientists and researchers from institutions like NYU whose trained response to a challenge is to give up and cry foul. And we wonder why America lags behind other industrialized nations in science, math, reading . . .

In the academic world, organic chemistry supposedly has a rep for being a "rigorous" course.

Or has been.