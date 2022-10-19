Family Council launches effort in support of Arkansas Religious Freedom amendment

A conservative political action organization on Tuesday unveiled a three-prong strategy it will use in an effort to get the proposed constitutional amendment known as Issue 3 passed in November.

Family Council Action Committee officials said the group will coordinate with volunteers and churches from across Arkansas to distribute fliers in support of the Arkansas Religious Freedom amendment and form a coalition of faith leaders who support religious liberty.

Issue 3, proposed by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, would add language to the Arkansas Constitution that would prohibit government from burdening a person's freedom of religion unless the government can demonstrate it furthers a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that interest.

The committee's executive director, Jerry Cox, said Issue 3 is necessary to prevent the "further erosion" of religious freedom while acknowledging that such efforts aren't much of a threat currently in Arkansas.

"People might say, 'Well, is religious freedom under attack in Arkansas?' Not that much, and we want to keep it that way," Cox said. "In fact, I hope that no one will ever have to use this religious freedom amendment to defend their right to express their religion, but if they do it will be there."

Cox said religious freedom is under attack around the world and cited a 2018 Pew Research study that showed religious persecution and harassment are on the rise, including in the United States. He said the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade earlier this year shows people cannot always rely on federal law and federal courts to sort out which rights are protected.

Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said that while religious freedom is a fundamental right, it is not an excuse to discriminate.

"If enacted, Issue 3 would be among the most extreme of its kind in the country, putting Arkansas out of step with existing constitutional standards that protect our religious liberty and all other civil rights and liberties," Dickson said. "It could give folks a new argument to make to be exempt from every law or regulation -- civil, regulatory, child abuse, fire code, traffic, domestic abuse and even criminal."

Arkansas state senators and representatives voted in 2021 to place Issue 3 on the 2022 General Election ballot. The state's Constitution grants the legislature the right to include up to three constitutional amendments on the General Election ballot.

The amendment also adds language to the state's Constitution that provides a legal claim in a court or other governmental proceeding for a person to seek relief against the government for imposing on their religious freedom.

Cox said if government burdens a person's freedom of religion, it has to do it in the least-restrictive means possible.

The campaign for Issue 3 will involve around 300 volunteers across the state, Cox said. The organization has printed about 350,000 flyers giving reasons why voters should support Issue 3.

Cox said the flyers, which include the headline "Don't let them cancel your faith," will be distributed through churches around the state.