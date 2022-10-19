Fayetteville council holds arts corridor hotel agreement decision for another day

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some City Council members on Tuesday expressed general support for building a hotel at the southern end of the civic plaza of the downtown arts corridor but had questions on details, specifically parking.

The council voted 8-0 to hold a decision outlining an agreement with a private developer to build the hotel until its Nov. 1 meeting. The agreement is a letter of intent between the city and Brian Reindl and his Reindl Properties company to create a seven-story, 134-room hotel in association with the downtown arts corridor, known as the Ramble.

The hotel would sit at the southern end of where the parking lot west of the Walton Arts Center is now. The parking lot eventually will become the civic plaza of the arts corridor. A new parking deck is under construction northwest of Dickson Street to replace the 290 spaces at the Walton Arts Center lot.

The council got a presentation from Rob Sharp, architect behind the hotel project. The ground floor would have retail, restaurant and cafe spaces, with public restrooms and storage available for an outdoor stage immediately north. The hotel lobby would have opportunities for public art. A rooftop bar would overlook the plaza. Estimated cost of the project is $50 million.

"Brian's the kind of developer you want developing the ground floor of your hotel," Sharp said. "Instead of bringing in a Chili's, he'll bring in something local."

Sharp spoke of the importance of having eyes overlooking the plaza for the safety of people below. The idea behind the project is to provide vibrancy and activity to the area, as opposed to the inactivity of a parking lot, he said.

The project would have 32 to 45 basement-level parking spaces, but parking for guests primarily would be handled through a valet system, Sharp said. He estimated the hotel would need about 66 parking spots for guests and another 62 for patrons at the restaurant, cafe and bar spaces. Employees would be required to park off-site.

Council members asked for a map showing the proposed locations downtown to put cars with the valet service.

Fourteen members of the public spoke to the council about the proposed project. Commentary was split fairly evenly between support and opposition, with several residents expressing concerns over parking.

Jerry Davis, general manager of 21st Amendment, Rogers Rec, Los Lobos and West End, said he supported the project and asked whether the developers could double the amount of parking on the basement level. Justin Tennant, a former member of the City Council who now serves on the Walton Arts Center council, said he wasn't against the idea of a hotel but the parking plan needs to be well thought-out.

Several council members expressed support in general for the proposal but said they wanted more information. In addition to a parking map, they asked for more information about the building footprint, how shadows would cast over the plaza and the arrangement to have the land value appraised, among other issues.

City Attorney Kit Williams emphasized points he made in a memo to the council that even though the agreement is a letter of intent, the council's decision will set the major parameters of the project. The city's hired real-estate attorney, Vicki Bronson, said the agreement was designed to bind the developer to certain terms and the council could still propose changes.

Reindl spoke to the council and said he believed the city and his team could work out the issues raised at the meeting.

"We tried our best with the LOI to nail everything down so there's not a bait-and-switch and say 'this is what we're going to build,'" Reindl said. "If we do what we say we're going to do, we'd like for that to be binding before we go out spending millions of dollars."