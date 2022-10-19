Final suspect sentenced for '20 fatal shooting in Hot Springs

The fifth and final suspect in the fatal shooting of a Hot Springs man in 2020 was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to his role in helping dispose of the victim's body.

Donald Stone Ritchey, 22, of Hot Springs, pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and was sentenced to seven years. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to the maximum of six years, with both sentences to run concurrently.

"Obviously, no amount of prison time can change what happened, but I think the family understands that this was a good outcome based on the limitations we had, with 10 years being the maximum on a C felony," Garland County Deputy Prosecutor Brock Price told The Sentinel-Record Tuesday.

Robert Krah, 18, pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2021, to manslaughter for the July 28, 2020, death of Christopher Lee Jennings, 20, of Hot Springs, and was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to six years on each count, to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.

Dakota Lee White, 20, of Hot Springs, pleaded guilty on March 28, to the same charges as Ritchey and was given the same sentence. A third felony count of theft by receiving of a firearm stemming from the gun used in the shooting being in White's possession was withdrawn as part of his plea agreement.

Logan Chase Snyder, 20, of Hot Springs, pleaded guilty on Feb. 22 to the same charges and was sentenced to eight years for abuse of a corpse and six years for tampering with evidence, to run concurrently.

John George Liapis, 19, pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 to the same charges as Ritchey, White, and Snyder and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threatening for threatening a female witness at gunpoint and was sentenced to six years on each count, all to run concurrently.

All five suspects were arrested on Aug. 26, 2020. Jennings was reportedly last seen on July 27, 2020, at the Mason Street home of Liapis, and was reported missing on Aug. 12 2020 by his mother, after she received text messages stating her son was dead, according to the probable cause affidavits.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Liapis told Hot Springs police he had last seen Jennings on July 28, 2020 noting he had been at Liapis' residence but left that afternoon and he had not seen or heard from him since.

On Aug. 14, 2020, police spoke to witnesses who said Jennings had been killed and buried in Oakland Cemetery in Atkins. Pope County sheriff's investigators and Arkansas State Police were notified and located a body "wrapped in plastic buried in a shallow grave," who was later identified as Jennings.

Krah told police on July 28, 2020 he was at the Mason Street house "hanging out with friends," and Jennings was "playing around with a gun." He said he told him a few times to stop and finally Jennings handed the gun to him. Krah said as he took the gun it "went off" and struck Jennings.

Snyder and Ritchey, who were interviewed on Aug. 15, 2020, both said they were "sitting on the couch" and Jennings and Krah were standing next to each other. Snyder said Krah was "playing with a gun" and Ritchey said Krah was "rapping" and "waving a gun around" when the shooting occurred.

White told police he was at the residence in a backroom when he "heard a loud pop." He said he walked into the living room and saw Jennings bleeding from the head with a gunshot wound. He said everyone "freaked out" and wrapped Jennings in plastic. Then he, Snyder and Ritchey helped load Jennings into the back of his 2003 Ford Explorer and he and Liapis drove to Atkins where they buried him at the rear of Oakland Cemetery.

White said he, Krah, Snyder and Ritchey returned two days later and moved Jennings further into the woods "into another hole they dug." He said the weapon, a .45-caliber handgun, was in the possession of his father, who turned it over to police. A computer check showed it had been reported stolen in Conway on March 22, 2020.



